The Biggest Bombshells Ever Revealed During the ‘Sister Wives’ Tell-All Episodes

Sister Wives fans are hailing Janelle Brown’s decision to separate from Kody Brown as one of the biggest bombshells ever revealed on the show’s famous tell-all episodes. It might be the biggest bombshell of this season’s tell-all offering, but over the years, the Brown family has made some pretty big reveals during the show’s fame season wrap-ups. We’ve collected three of the biggest.

Meri Brown’s revelation about her sex life was the biggest bombshell of the ‘Sister Wives’ season 16 tell-all episode

Meri Brown and Kody Brown’s marital troubles haven’t been a big surprise for years. Based on the show’s timeline, the couple’s estrangement started around season 11, when Meri was caught up in a catfishing scandal. That’s not when things went south, though.

Meri Brown with Sukanya Krishnan, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

In the season 16 Sister Wives tell-all episode, Meri dropped a massive bombshell. The small business owner revealed that she and her husband hadn’t had an intimate connection for many years. When pressed to discuss her sex life, Meri told the tell-all host, Sukanya Krishnan, that she and Kody hadn’t had sex in more than a decade.

Christine Brown explained that she had no intention of living with any of the other wives in the season 13 tell-all episode

Over the years, Christine Brown has subtly shared her displeasure with polygamy, but she seemingly got truly honest about it around season 15 of Sister Wives. If you look back, there were some more obvious signs spread out throughout earlier seasons, too.

Christine Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

In the season 13 Sister Wives tell-all episode, Christine dropped her own bombshell. The mother of six revealed that she had no intention of living with any of Kody’s other wives, even if a housing problem cropped up. Despite her difficulties finding housing in Flagstaff, she didn’t consider living with Robyn Brown or Janelle Brown an option, even short-term.

During the season 12 recap, Kody Brown revealed that he had limited interest in Meri Brown

Long before Meri revealed that she hadn’t had sex with Kody since Robyn Brown entered the family, Kody made it clear that romance wasn’t on his mind when it came to Meri. The father of 18 is among the biggest reality TV villains of all time, but Sister Wives fans can’t claim he isn’t honest.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown | Youtube/TLC

In the season 12 tell-all, Kody dropped a bombshell on Sister Wives fans. The polygamist turned monogamist revealed that, despite seeking marriage counseling with his first wife, he didn’t believe a romantic relationship would be in the cards again. At the time, it felt like he might waiver on that eventually, but Meri’s later reveal explained why Kody was resolute in his decision because sex hadn’t been an option long before the catfish.