The Bizzies Winners: Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Best Album and Song of 2022

This year has been a stellar year of music. In the final weeks of 2022, Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s music writers named the best albums and songs of 2022 as nominees for The Bizzies, Showbiz’s annual award program. After the entire Showbiz team voted, the winners of the music categories have been chosen. Here is Showbiz’s Best Album and Best Song of 2022.

Beyoncé’s ‘RENAISSANCE’ was named the Best Album of 2022

This year, Showbiz’s writers selected eight albums to be considered the Best Album of 2022. Beyoncé was the artist to beat after returning with her seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE. The album is so beloved, Showbiz music writers selected three songs from RENAISSANCE for the Best Songs of 2022 end-of-year list.

An album of escapism, RENAISSANCE dropped on July 29 and has 16 tracks including singles “BREAK MY SOUL,” “CHURCH GIRL,” and “CUFF IT.” RENAISSANCE was nominated by music editor Kelsey Goeres.

As part of the nomination, Goeres wrote, “It’s been a long 6 years since Lemonade. People were ready for whatever Beyoncé was willing to give them. And, of course, she surpassed expectations. Written and recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic, RENAISSANCE is meant to be a joyous escape and an homage to the Black and queer trailblazers of the genres featured in the album.”

The nominees for Best Albums of 2022 can be viewed below.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Best Albums of 2022:

Winner : RENAISSANCE, Beyoncé

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Dirt Femme, Tove Lo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Dawn FM, The Weeknd

Revolver (Super Deluxe), The Beatles

Laurel Hell, Mitski

Reset, Panda Bear and Sonic Boom

Harry Styles won Best Song of 2022 for ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles dominated The Bizzies in 2022. The singer’s album Harry’s House was nominated as one of the Best Albums of 2022. Out of the 16 songs nominated, Styles’ song “As It Was” won Best Song of 2022.

Styles released “As It Was” as the lead single for Harry’s House. It dropped on April 1, over a month before the album. Almost immediately, “As It Was” became a radio hit and it spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“As It Was” was selected for the end-of-year list by music writer Jason Rossi.

Rossi praised the song in the nomination, writing, “The unforgettable opening synth line sets the hook for a nearly irresistible song. From there, Styles adds a strong vocal melody, an insistent, propulsive beat, and background sonic flourishes that really come through on headphones. It all builds to a big finish that layers ringing church bells seamlessly into the rest of the music.”

Taylor Swift also won Best Song of 2022 for ‘Anti-Hero’

In a twist, there are two Best Songs of 2022 for The Bizzies. After voting, Taylor Swift’s single “Anti-Hero” tied with “As It Was.” “Anti-Hero” is one of two songs from Swift’s 2022 album Midnights that received a nomination, the second being “The Great War.”

The lead single from Midnights, “Anti-Hero” was released on Oct. 21. The synth-pop track received acclaim for its catchiness and honest lyrics. It was nominated for The Bizzies by music writer Matt Trzcinski.

“During her early career, Taylor Swift tried to seem wise beyond her years. Now, Swift says she lost the plot, paradoxically making her sound more mature than she ever has. ‘Anti-Hero’ perfectly shows the growth the artist has experienced through the years,” Trzcinski wrote for the nomination.

The nominees for Best Songs of 2022 can be viewed below.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Best Songs of 2022:

Winner : “As It Was,” Harry Styles

Winner : "Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift

"Andrea," Bad Bunny featuring Buscabulla

“VIRGO’S GROOVE,” Beyoncé

“The Great War,” Taylor Swift

“When I’m Alone,” Post Malone

“Lightning,” Charli XCX

“Anxiety,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Goodbye Mr. Blue,” Father John Misty

“BREAK MY SOUL,” Beyoncé

“Opening Sequence,” Tomorrow X Together

“My Love,” Florence + the Machine

“PURE/HONEY,” Beyoncé

“Savior,” Kendrick Lamar featuring Baby Keem and Sam Dew

“Misinformation Age,” Archers of Loaf

“Circo Loco,” 21 Savage and Drake

Congratulations to the 2022 winners of The Bizzies!