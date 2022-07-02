‘The Black Phone’ Director Responds to Sequel Rumors, ‘if This Movie Does Well, I’m Gonna Do It’

The Black Phone is the latest movie from horror director Scott Derrickson. It’s a movie on a smaller scale, but it could still get enough support from horror fans that the studio green lights another sequel. Derrickson gives an update on the possibility of a sequel to The Black Phone, saying there is a story idea he would want to do if a sequel moves forward.

‘The Black Phone’ is another tense horror movie from director Scott Derrickson

Derrickson created a name for himself as a horror director to watch out for with chilling movies like Sinister, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, and Deliver Us From Evil. After taking a break from horror with Doctor Strange, the director is back in a big way with The Black Phone.

The Black Phone stars Mason Thames as Finney Shaw, a 13-year-old who gets kidnapped by The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). The Grabber is a terrifying serial killer in a mask who has been kidnapping other teenage boys and putting them through a series of mind games before murdering them. While trapped in his basement, Finney gets calls on a black phone from the past victims of The Grabber who help Finney plan his escape.

Derrickson hints at the possibility of a sequel

The way The Black Phone ends doesn’t hint at a sequel, but there is a possibility of another chapter being told in this story. In an interview with Comicbook.com, Derrickson said that Joe Hill, the author of the short story the movie is based on, told him about an idea he had for a possible sequel and Derrickson seems intrigued.

“Joe Hill pitched me a wonderful idea for a sequel to Black Phone that, if this movie does well, I’m gonna do it. He’s got a great idea, I really liked it,” Derrickson shared. “Joe’s very protective and personal about his material, but he came to me with the idea and I was like, ‘That’s how you do a sequel to Black Phone. That’s terrific.'”

The Black Phone does introduce several supernatural ideas that could be interesting to expand on in a possible sequel. It would be the first sequel Derrickson has made as he did not return to direct Sinister 2 or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Will there be a sequel to ‘The Black Phone?’

Blumhouse has not confirmed the development of a sequel to The Black Phone, but the movie has been a hit so far. Critics praised the movie as it currently holds an 84% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. At the box office, it opened up to $23 million domestically and $37 million, according to Box Office Mojo, which is promising for a movie with a budget of $18 million.

Derrickson did not share what the idea was that Hill pitched to him, but it must be great considering how excited the director appears about this idea for a The Black Phone sequel. Maybe The Black Phone could ring again for someone else.

The Black Phone is now playing in theaters.

