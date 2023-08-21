Michael Oher just released new claims that The Blind Side may not be as authentic as many fans believed.

The Blind Side, the acclaimed film that portrays the life of professional football player Michael Oher, has captivated audiences since its release. But how much of the story is grounded in reality?

According to Oher, the portrayal might not be as factual as many believe. Oher just released new claims that challenge the tale’s authenticity, shedding light on potentially manipulated truths and hidden facts.

Michael Oher claims the Tuohy family never adopted him

The Blind Side narrates the real-life journey of professional football athlete Oher alongside the Tuohy family. This dramatic tale revolved around an affluent white family who adopted an underprivileged Black teenager on his path to football stardom.

The movie found success at the box office and was in the running for two coveted Academy Awards. Sandra Bullock clinched the Best Actress award for depicting Leigh Anne Tuohy. However, since its debut, The Blind Side has faced scrutiny for propagating a “white savior” narrative.

Recent revelations suggest it might also have painted an overly optimistic picture of a more somber reality.

Oher recently filed a legal action in Shelby County, Tennessee’s probate court. According to Best of Life, Oher has alleged that he never truly became a part of the Tuohy family through adoption.

Instead, Oher discovered that the Tuohys had him enter into a conservatorship agreement, enabling them to negotiate and finalize business transactions on his behalf.

“Michael trusted the Tuohys and signed where they told him to sign. What he signed, however, and unknown to Michael until after February 2023, were not adoption papers, or the equivalent of adoption papers,” the court documents stated.

NFL star claims ‘The Blind Side’ is not based on a true story

When the Tuohy family entered his life, Oher was already a high school football star. He also emerged as a prominent candidate for college football.

After completing high school, Oher played football at the University of Mississippi. His talent took him to the professional level when the Baltimore Ravens drafted him. He continued to play actively in the NFL, with teams such as the Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans until 2016.

Throughout his life, Oher remained oblivious to the real character of what he believed to be his adoption. It wasn’t until he retired from the NFL and sought legal counsel that he began to dig into the true details of his situation with the Tuohys.

In 2023, Oher’s legal representative, J. Gerard Stranch IV, stumbled upon the conservatorship. At this juncture, Oher realized that he had never been adopted, contrary to what he previously believed.

Writing about the conservatorship in his 2011 book, I Beat the Odds, Oher stated: “They explained to me that it means pretty much the exact same thing as ‘adoptive parents,’ but that the laws were just written in a way that took my age into account.”

Michael Oher demands compensation for the millions the Tuohy family made off ‘The Blind Side’

Oher alleges that the Tuohys exploited the conservatorship and their purported sway over him for financial gain. According to the legal papers, the Tuohy family, including Sean Jr. and Collins Tuohy, reaped millions in royalties from The Blind Side.

Oher, however, received no compensation for the film.

The documents further accuse the Tuohys of leveraging their relationship with Oher to bolster their foundation. This includes using his name to boost Leigh Anne’s endeavors as a writer and inspirational speaker.

In his legal request, Oher wants the court to dissolve the conservatorship and stop the Tuohys from using his name and image. He is also pressing for the return of the money he believes he is due.

In reply to these allegations, the Tuohy family has voiced their feelings on the matter. They have publicly declared that they are distressed by the situation and “devastated” by the charges leveled against them.