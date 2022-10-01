‘The Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist’: The Net Worths of the Celebrities Who Were Robbed

Before social media and the rise of the internet, celebrities weren’t easily accessible, and fans had to depend on paparazzi and tabloids for the inside scoop. In the early and late 2000s, celebrities sites like Perez Hilton and TMZ popped up, giving fans more information and access to their favorite stars like never before.

This kind of celebrity coverage paved the way for a group of teenagers to rob the homes of the rich and famous.

It’s been years since The Bling Ring struck, but their reign of terror lives on. Here are the net worths of the celebrities The Bling Ring robbed.

Paris Hilton was The Bling Ring’s first target

The Simple Life took Paris Hilton from a hotel heiress to a reality TV star, and her infamous sex tape boosted her fame. The Bling Ring leaders Rachel Lee and Nick Prugo were already stealing from rich people in Los Angeles, but after clearing the city, they wanted to score something big.

They decided to target a celebrity, and Prugo began prowling. Hilton had then announced she was planning to travel to Miami, which gave the pair a great opportunity to rob her. They used Google Maps to scope out the socialite’s home, and since Hilton didn’t lock her door, they walked right in.

The group’s first visit saw them walk out with almost $50,000. The Bling Ring targeted the socialite four more times, with another crew member stealing nearly $2 million worth of jewelry from Hilton. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hilton’s family is valued at $4.5 billion, and she herself is worth $300 million.

The group robbed Audrina Patridge during the 2009 Oscars

In 2009, Prugo and Lee learned that The Hills star Audrina Patridge wouldn’t be home as she was attending the Academy Awards after parties. They hit her home, and like Hilton, Patridge’s door was unlocked. The Bling Ring made out with $43,000 worth of items ranging from custom-fit jeans to a laptop. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Patridge is worth $5 million in 2022.

Rachel Lee used the restroom at Rachel Bilson’s house

When Lee and Prugo hit The O.C. star Rachel Bilson’s house, Lee felt so comfortable that she decided to use the restroom. The pair reportedly robbed Bilson’s house between three and six times and sold some of the stolen items from her home. Bilson is worth $12 million today.

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr were 1 of the group’s highest profile robberies

When The Bling Ring robbed Orlando Bloom, he was one of the biggest stars at the time, coming off hits like Pirates of the Caribbean and Lord of the Rings. His now ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, also had a high profile as Victoria’s Secret model and an entrepreneur.

The group cut a hole through the A-listers’ security fence and made away with almost half a million dollars in stolen goods. The stolen property included prized art pieces, Louis Vuitton luggage, and a Rolex collection. Bloom is worth $40 million, while Kerr is worth $60 million.

Rachel Lee stole from Brian Austin Green because of Megan Fox

Prugo said in an interview in 2010 that he and Lee robbed Brian Austin Green and his then-wife Megan Fox because Lee liked the clothes the Transformers star usually wore. They made away with Green’s semi-automatic handgun, which was found in Johnny Ajar’s possession. Green and his now ex-wife Fox are both worth $8 million each, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Rachel Lee robbed Lindsay Lohan because she was the teen’s icon

The Bling Ring wanted to go out with a bang, so they decided to target one of the biggest stars of the early 2000s, Lindsay Lohan. Lohan was reportedly Lee’s “ultimate fashion icon,” and she felt robbing the child star would be her “biggest conquest.” The group left Lohan’s home with nearly $120,000 worth of items, but her home would mark the teen robbers’ downfall. Lohan is worth $1.5 million today.

