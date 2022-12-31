‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ 2023: Sheila Remains Free and 4 Other Predictions

The Bold and the Beautiful predictions for 2023 reveal it won’t be a good year for everyone. Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will be back to her old tricks causing trouble for the Forresters and Logans. Here are five things to watch for in 2023.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Sean Kanan and Kimberlin Brown I Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ prediction Sheila Carter is here to stay

Many fans have become tired of Sheila’s antics and want her to leave. Well, there’s disappointing news for those viewers who want her gone. Sheila is here to stay.

Sheila’s wrecked havoc in her son John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) life. Her most heinous crime was shooting Finn and his wife Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The notorious villain managed to escape prison time by faking her death. But now that everyone knows she’s alive, they want her behind bars.

The best is yet to come for Sheila Carter! ? Did you see #BoldandBeautiful's special Halloween episode? Watch now on @paramountplus: https://t.co/NUpyUF2AdT pic.twitter.com/LxlpVFkG3s — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 31, 2022

Yet, as Sheila has proclaimed, she always comes out on top. While things look gloomy, Sheila has help from an unlikely accomplice, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Thanks to Bill’s slip of the tongue, Sheila has enough ammo to blackmail Steffy to stay out of prison.

Not only will Sheila gain her freedom, but she’ll also continue to stir up trouble for her loved ones.

Hope Logan and Liam Spencer will experience marital problems

Sheila’s presence will affect many people, including Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). When they learn of Bill’s involvement with Sheila, it’ll cause issues for the couple. Hope believes that Bill is bringing danger into their lives and forbid him from seeing his grandkids.

While Liam is upset over his father’s actions, he feels that’s no reason to cut him out of their lives. Hope and Liam’s disagreement about Bill will create tension in their marriage. More trouble will loom when their roles are reversed. When Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kanan) partnership with Sheila comes to light, Lope will argue about cutting ties with Deacon.

One must wonder if Lope will survive the family drama or split.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ prediction Thomas Forrester comes out on top

2022 is a year Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) wants to forget. The Bold and the Beautiful writers made him a bad guy by framing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for the CPS call. Thomas’ plan backfired as he lost his son Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and his job.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge and Thomas share a warm father and son moment. pic.twitter.com/NI54DRoume — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 7, 2022

Although Thomas is down and out, it won’t be that way for long. 2023 is a new start for Thomas, who might finally be on the road to redemption. It’ll take a lot of hard work, but Thomas will eventually find a new job, regain his family’s trust, and regain custody of his son. Maybe he’ll finally move on from Hope and find a new love interest.

Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes will get new love interests

The Bold and the Beautiful pulled off an unexpected miracle in 2022. After three decades of fighting, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Kirsta Allen) called a truce. The women realized Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) wasn’t worth fighting for and dumped him.

The two have become best friends as they celebrate life without Ridge. Now that they’ve dumped the waffling fashion designer, it’s time they find new love interests. Jack Finnigan (Ted King) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) are two good candidates for the ladies.

Also, the’s show could bring back one of their former love interests like Nick Marone (Jack Wagner) or Thorne Forrester (Winsor Harmon). Let’s hope they don’t fall for the same guy.

Former characters will return in 2023

2022 saw Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) briefly return. In 2023, more characters will return to The Bold and the Beautiful. The Forrester needs some family members to come back, and Thorne or Felicia Forrester (Lesli Kay) would be good options.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Carter turns to Shauna for answers about Quinn. pic.twitter.com/EAi1Qd7kEC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 20, 2022

Also, Shauna could return full-time to put the moves on a newly single Ridge. Her daughter Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) has been missing in action since her engagement to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). Flo’s return could bring more airtime for Wyatt as the couple experiences problems, leading Flo to stray.

Whether it’s one of the see characters or someone else, the show could use fresh faces.