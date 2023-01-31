‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Couples Who’ll Break up in 2023

The Bold and the Beautiful has created many iconic couples. Like many soap opera love stories, everyone has challenges. 2023 will be a tough year for many couples, and some might break up.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Scott Clifton and Annika Noelle I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ couple Hope Logan and Liam Spencer will face more issues

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) are touted as The Bold and the Beautiful‘s young super couple. The couple has faced many challenges in their quest to be together. Although things are quiet now, 2023 will bring more issues for the pair.

Hope and Liam will have to contend with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) again. With Hope’s fashion line a bust, she’s contemplating rehiring Thomas as a designer. Hope’s decision won’t go over well with Liam, who’ll voice his concerns about Thomas.

Aside from Thomas, Hope’s father, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), might pose a threat. It’s a matter of time before everyone learns that Deacon was harboring Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). While Hope will view Deacon as one of Sheila’s victims, Liam won’t see it that way.

Liam believes this proves his theory that Deacon can’t be trusted and demand Hope cut ties with her father. Yet, Hope will defy her husband’s wishes and remind Liam of his dad Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) relationship with Sheila. With tensions rising between eh couple, a waffling Liam could seek comfort from another lady.

Another man interferes in Paris Buckingham and Zende Dominguez’s relationship

Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) and Zende Dominguez (Delon de Metz) are another young The Bold and the Beautiful couple. The two have had their ups and downs, mostly from Paris breaking Zende’s heart. She dumped him for Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), then when her wedding to Carter was called off, she reunited with Zende.

But Paris and Zende’s reunion is headed for more heartbreak. According to Soap Opera Digest, spoilers suggest that Zende will have competition for Paris’ affections. The man who causes trouble for the couple is none other than Thomas.

Thomas is eager to return to work at Forrester Creations, and Paris is his biggest advocate. If Paris succeeds in getting Thomas’ job back, he’ll be grateful for her help. With Paris and Thomas working closely, sparks will fly.

Poor Zende will have a bad year with Thomas taking his job and his girlfriend.

Eric Forrester and Donna Logan’s reunion might be brief on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Last year, The Bold and the Beautiful pulled a shocker by reuniting Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis). Despite attempts to keep their affair a secret, the couple was busted by Eric’s wife, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). After Eric and Quinn split, he wasted no time moving Donna into the Forrester mansion.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Eric announces Donna’s return to Forrester at a summer party with friends and family. pic.twitter.com/6STAbGD1XK — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 8, 2022

Donna and her Honey Bear are making up for lost time after being apart for many years. But the couple will be tested by more drama. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal a family member’s return causes problems for Eric and Donna.

The relative could be Eric’s daughter Felicia Forrester (Lesli Kay), who never approved of Donna. Felicia won’t be happy about the couple’s reunion and plot to break them up. Will Felicia succeed in her plan? Or will Donna come out the winner?