‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Possible Love Interests for Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful hunk Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is one of the show’s hottest bachelors. Since his divorce from Katie Logan (Heather Tom), Bill’s been lonely, and it’s time for him to find love. So which of the show’s ladies will be his new love interest?

The Bold and the Beautiful star Don Diamont I Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Bill Spencer becomes Li Finnegan’s knight in shining armor on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The first candidate for Bill’s affections seems unlikely since she’s missing in action. Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) is a popular character that fans want to stick around for a long time. A month ago, fans watched in horror as Li crashed her car into the water after being chased by Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Although Li is presumed dead, viewers hope she’s still alive.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Is Li Still Alive? Naomi Matsuda Rumored to Return

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful rumors suggest Bill comes to Li’s rescue. Bill finds an injured Li and nurses her back to health before they team up to take on Sheila. Li will be grateful for Bill’s help, and it’ll set a potential romance between the two in motion.

However, Li’s ex-husband Jack Finnegan (Ted King) and son John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) may not like the pairing.

Grace Buckingham finds love with the Spencer Publications CEO

Since she arrived in Los Angeles, Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech) has been focused on her daughter Paris Buckingham’s (Diamond White) love life. Fans believe it’s time Grace started minding her own business. One thing that will distract Grace’s meddling is a handsome man, someone like Bill.

Bill can help bring Grace out of her shell and get her to let loose. A Bill and Grace romance gives viewers insight into Grace’s past as she opens up about her ex-husband Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). With Bill’s help, Grace could move on from her family drama and enjoy life. Plus, Mama Buckingham would enjoy the perks of dating a wealthy CEO.

Bridget Forrester could become Bill Spencer’s next love interest on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Bill’s been involved with many Logan women on The Bold and the Beautiful. His relationship with Katie remains his most popular pairing. However, their marriage was plagued by Bill’s unresolved feelings for her sister Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). After having bad luck with the Logan woman, Bill might be done, or is he?

Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) returned three months ago, and fans hope she’ll stick around. An unexpected romance with Bill might be the thing to have Bridget permanently move home.

This week's #WCW is the amazing @AshleyAJones! We ? seeing Bridget on #BoldandBeautiful. ✨ While we wait for today's episode to start, tell us your favorite B&B moment with Bridget Forrester! pic.twitter.com/KMBxTavxoY — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 13, 2022

Of course, Bridget and Bill’s relationship would cause drama for her family. Brooke will oppose the relationship and warn her daughter about getting involved with Bill. Meanwhile, Katie might become jealous of Bill dating her niece and decide she wants him back. This wouldn’t be the first time Katie battled Bridget for another man, but it could be an ugly battle with Bill in the middle.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Everyone Dollar Bill Spencer Jr. Has Been in a Relationship With