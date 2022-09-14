‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Possible Recasts for Quinn

Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) is essential to The Bold and the Beautiful. Whether she’s a villain or heroine, the jewelry designer keeps the show entertaining. However, the character’s status is up in the air following Sofer’s exit. While there’s been no news about a recast, here are a few ladies who could fill the role of Quinn.

Julie Pinson I Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Former ‘Port Charles’ star Julie Pinson could play Quinn Fuller on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Plenty of soap opera actors would make a great Quinn recast on The Bold and the Beautiful. One person who would nail the role is Julie Pinson. Pinson’s resume includes Eve Lambert on Port Charles, Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives, and Janet Ciccone on As the World Turns.

The Daytime Emmy winner has a remarkable range and can play any character. Pinson would bring out Quinn’s wicked, vulnerable, and quirky sides. Plus, if Pinson were cast, she’d reunite with her former Port Charles co-star Thorsten Kaye. The show could then reexamine Quinn and Ridge’s romance, and given Pinson and Kaye’s chemistry, it’d be electric.

Carrie Genzel would bring out the vixen in Quinn Fuller

All My Children star Carrie Genzel I Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Another contender for the Quinn recast is former All My Children star Carrie Genzel. From 1996 to 1998, Genzel portrayed Skye Chandler on the ABC soap opera. Genzel did a great job of playing the troubled vixen daughter of Adam Chandler (David Canary).

Since her departure from All My Children, Genzel has been busy with TV guest spots and TV films. But many soap fans would love to see her return to daytime TV. What better comeback than Quinn on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Genzel would be perfect at playing Quinn’s devious side. Quinn’s a woman who doesn’t back down from a fight and plays dirty to get what she wants. She unfinished business with her ex-husband Eric Forrester (John McCook) and his mistress Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis). Seeing Genzel go toe-to-toe with McCook and Gareis would be incredible scenes.

After her ‘General Hospital’ exit, Inga Cadranel could join ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

General Hospital star Inga Cadranel I Michael Bezjian/Getty Images

Soap stars are constantly jumping from one show to the next. Usually, after an actor departs, they’re quickly snatched up by another show. In May 2022, Inga Cadranel ended her three-year run as Harmony Miller on General Hospital when her character was killed. While fans might have loathed her character, they loved Cadranel’s performances.

An actor with Cadranel’s talent would benefit The Bold and the Beautiful. Cadranel would have great chemistry with leading man Lawrence Saint-Victor as the Quinn recast. Cadranel would bring out Quinn’s sensitive side while also toying with the character’s dark side.

Cadranel has no problem playing a villain, given Harmony’s reign of terror in Port Charles. So one must wonder how she would do as the devilish Quinn.

