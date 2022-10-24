‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Reasons Why a Brooke and Liam Affair Needs to Happen

Are Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) about to hook up on The Bold and the Beautiful? That’s the question on everyone’s mind as Brooke and her son-in-law spend more time together. Liam’s been a huge supporter of Brooke as she reels from her latest split with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

Since Brooke’s single, she needs a new man and might betray her other daughter. As the waiting game continues, here’s why their affair needs to happen.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Brooke Logan and Liam Spencer’s affair would add some much-needed drama to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The CBS soap opera isn’t as exciting as it used to be. Recycled storylines and repeated dialogue have many viewers tuning out. The show needs a spark to get fans reinvested, and Brooke betraying Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) would be a massive storyline.

Brooke’s love life often creates scandals and drama on The Bold and the Beautiful. The Logan matriarch tends to follow her heart, which leads to trouble. She’s slept with her son-in-law Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kana), which resulted in Hope’s birth, but ruined Brooke’s relationship with Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones).

Will Brooke get to the bottom of what happened between her and Ridge? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/tE1DIYlWWI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 20, 2022

The Brooke and Deacon affair is one of the show’s most memorable twists. The show could recapture the magic with Brooke and Liam, and the fallout would be epic. Brooke and Liam’s affair would be emotional as the two deal with guilt and feelings for each other.

All three core families will be affected by the betrayal. The Logans will be shattered, especially Hope; meanwhile, the Forresters will use the scandal to continue crucifying Brooke. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will be shocked and furious over the affair. As for whether he takes his fury out on Brooke or Liam is a mystery, but nobody wants to cross an angry Dollar Bill.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ needs to have Hope Logan stand on her own two feet

Hope is one of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s adored heroines; however, the writing for the character is terrible. The writers have portrayed Hope as a weak woman controlled by her mother and husband. However, Hope has grown a backbone recently, standing up to Brooke and Liam regarding Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Hope’s development into a strong character needs to continue, and the affair storyline could push her independence. She’s always defended Brooke and Liam, even when they’ve done wrong. In 2010, Hope forgave Brooke for accidentally sleeping with her boyfriend, Oliver Jones (Zach Conroy), at a masquerade party. But she won’t be so forgiving for Brooke sleeping with Liam.

Noelle would knock the performances out of the park as Hope unleashes her anger. Hope won’t let Brooke and Liam slide so easily, and this will be her breaking point in cutting ties with them.

Brooke Logan and Liam Spencer are long overdue for a downfall

Regarding the most disliked The Bold and the Beautiful characters, Brooke and Liam are at the top of the list. While the writers portray them as good people, Brooke and Liam are far from perfect. Their hypocrisy and judgment of others have many rooting for their downfall.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke confides in Liam. pic.twitter.com/OGhDFNdxsD — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 7, 2022

Losing Hope would be the ultimate punishment for them. Hope is the most precious person in Brooke’s life, and having her daughter cut ties would cause Brooke to break down. Meanwhile, Liam’s pleas for forgiveness won’t save him. Hope forgave him for cheating with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), but her mother is a different story.

Aside from Hope’s watch, Brooke and Liam will face judgment from other family members. Steffy won’t resist the opportunity to boast she was right about Brooke, while the Logan sisters will be torn between siding with Brooke or Hope. Plus, this might be the final nail in the coffin for Brooke and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) destiny.

