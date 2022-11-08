‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 of Thomas’ Love Interests Who Should Return

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is one of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s hunks. He’s had many love interests, yet Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) has captured his heart. Thomas is in desperate need of another woman besides Hope. The writers may want to explore bringing one of these exes back for Thomas.

Thomas Forrester’s ex Caroline Spencer returns from the dead on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Of all of Thomas’ exes, Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) is the one he’ll always be connected to. Thomas and Caroline have a son Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Whether the couple was together or not, they remained bonded because of Douglas.

Thomas and Caroline’s on-again, off-again relationship ended in March 2019 when she died of a blood clot. He and Douglas moved back to Los Angeles, and thus Hope became a vital part of their lives. Hope became Douglas’ adoptive mother and a love interest for Thomas.

However, Hope’s role in Douglas and Thomas’ lives could change with Caroline’s return. Although Caroline’s “dead” characters can pop back up anytime on The Bold and the Beautiful. Caroline’s return would open up new possibilities.

First, she could help Thomas overcome his Hope infatuation by reminding him of their love. Second, with Caroline back, Douglas may not need mommy Hope anymore. Hope won’t be too happy with Caroline waltzing back in like nothing happened. Caroline and Hope could start a rivalry over Thomas and Douglas.

Amber Moore returns to mix business with pleasure

Before Hope came along, Thomas was in another controversial The Bold and the Beautiful relationship. When Thomas was a college student, he began dating Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz), who was older than him. Thomas’ father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), disapproved of the relationship and tried to keep the two apart.

As the couple continued secretly seeing each other, Thomas’ family plotted their breakup by convincing him to date Caitlin Ramirez (Kayla Ewell). Feeling she was losing Thomas, Amber trapped Ridge and Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) in a mineshaft, then blackmailed them with a photo of the two kissing. However, Amber’s plan backfired, and Thomas dumped her after learning of her deception.

Amber is a fan-favorite character who brings excitement to the show. The blonde vixen could return to start a rival fashion business against Forrester Creations. Amber could add insult to injury by hiring Thomas as her new designer.

As Thomas and Amber work together, sparks will fly. The two exes won’t be able to resist their passion and reignite their forbidden romance. If Ridge was angry before, imagine how upset he’d be with his son’s new relationship.

Zoe Buckingham should give Thomas Forrester another chance on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

In 2020, it appeared The Bold and the Beautiful writers were moving Thomas away from Hope. Thomas began dating Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) after she rescued him from an acid vat. Thomas started to wining and dining Zoe, and the two had fantastic chemistry. Unfortunately, it was a ruse to make Hope jealous.

Thomas upped his ante by proposing to Zoe. However, on their wedding day, Hope exposes Thomas’ manipulations. Zoe was devastated and dumped Thomas at the altar. She then began a romance with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) that ended when she learned he slept with Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer).

Zoe left in July 2021, and it’s time for the model to return. Although she’d probably be mixed up in either Carter or Zende Dominguez’s (Delon de Metz) lives, it’s Thomas she should focus on. Thomas and Zoe didn’t end on good terms, and he owes her an apology.

Zoe has a big heart and will forgive Thomas, who’ll be taken back by her kindness. Much like with Hope, Thomas will be awestruck that Zoe sees the good in him. Zoe’s caring nature will have Thomas rethinking his decision to give up on her. He’ll have a lot of work to do for Zoe to give him a second chance.