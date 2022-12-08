‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 4 Best Storylines of 2022

The Bold and the Beautiful storylines often receive negative feedback. However, there are times when the show throws in surprises, and 2022 was filled with jaw-dropping moments. Here’s a look at four of the best storylines of the year.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Tanner Novlan and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood I Sean Smith/CBS via Getty Images

Sheila Carter shooting Finn was one of the most shocking ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ storylines in 2022

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is a dangerous woman and hurts many people. Yet, this year she committed the ultimate sin. All Sheila wanted was to be part of her son John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) life. But Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) forbade it.

It’s Sheila vs. Steffy…who will win? ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/PoaIYWMj5I — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 27, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Sheila Takes Aim, Resulting in Tragedy

After Steffy learned Sheila switched Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) champagne, she vowed to tell everyone. During their heated confrontation, Sheila pulled out a gun, intent on shooting Steffy. However, Sheila accidentally shot Finn who arrived in time to save his wife.

Sheila watched in horror as Finn took his last breath before shooting Steffy. The Bold and the Beautiful pushed the envelope with a a mother killing her son. Brown and Wood gave their best performances as Sheila and Steffy faced the aftermath of Finn’s death.

Finn’s miraculous return from the dead

The Bold and the Beautiful‘s decision to kill Finn was met with backlash. He was one of the show’s most popular characters and a huge void was left with his departure. However, like many soap characters Finn couldn’t stay dead.

Suspicions about Finn’s fate arose with his mother Li Finnegan’s (Naomi Matsuda) odd behavior. On the May 23 episode viewers were stunned to learn Finn was alive. Like any good mother, Li would do whatever it took to save her son. She kept a comatose Finn hidden in her house and worked tirelessly to bring him back to life. However, Li’s plan hit a snag when Sheila arrived at her doorstep.

Finn and Steffy Forrester’s reunion was one of the best moments on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

When Finn woke from his coma, his main priority was reuniting with Steffy and their kids. But Sheila put a damper on his plans. Despite attempts to escape, Sheila was always one step ahead of her son. Although Sheila wanted to keep Finn hidden, she soon began to realize it wasn’t in his best interest. Thanks to Li and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Finn was rescued, and ready to see his family.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, the electricity between Steffy and Finn is palpable. pic.twitter.com/SplCs2H8hv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 10, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Steffy and Finn’s Love Story Comes to a Tragic End

A grief-stricken Steffy went to Monaco to heal her broken heart. Finn hopped on a plane, then ran through the streets of Monaco searching for his wife. he finally found Steffy as she was coming out of a church.

Steffy was overcome with emotion as she saw her presumed dead husband in front of her. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as Finn and Steffy joyously reunited. Although it looked like their love story was over, it’s just beginning.

Quinn Fuller and Carter Walton’s reunion

Most of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s best storylines of the year featured Sinn. However, their other famous couple Quarter also stole the show. Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) won the support of fans with their torrid affair. The chemistry between the two was sultry, but like many couples they experienced challenges.

Quinn's startling admission stuns Carter but rattles Paris and Grace. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/OF6Sh5Zl42 pic.twitter.com/F4WvX9cqn7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 1, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Carter’s Life Disrupted After Losing Quinn

Quinn was adamant she’d stay with her “loyal” husband Eric Forrester (John McCook). Although Carter loved Quinn, he knew it was time to move on and proposed to Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). After discovering Eric playing hide the pickleball with Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), Quinn rushed across town to stop Carter’s wedding.

She arrived in time to stop the ceremony by declaring her love for Carter. While Paris was dumped at the altar, Quarter fans were thrilled with Quinn and Carter’s reunion. Unfortunately, their reunion was cut short by Sofer’s exit.

Although Carter’s romance with Quinn ended in heartbreak, there’s always hope that Quinn could return oned day to rekindle their romance. Although Katie Logan (Heather Tom) may have something to say about that.