‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 4 Characters Who Could Be Returning This Fall

The Bold and the Beautiful characters always come and go from the show. A few return for pop-up visits, while others are never seen again. With the fall season approaching, some characters will return to Los Angeles. Here are four names that fans could see back onscreen.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Ted King I Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ character Jack Finnegan could return

With the fall season in motion, The Bold and the Beautiful is pulling out all the stops. According to Soap Opera Digest, upcoming spoilers reveal a few former characters will return. One character who is bound to make an appearance is Jack Finnegan (Ted King).

As the father of John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), Jack is a fan favorite. His last appearance came in July 2022 when Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) told him that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) shot and killed Finn. But with Finn alive, it’s time for Jack to return and reunite with his estranged family.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Jack visits Taylor and Thomas hoping to get answers about Li and Finn. pic.twitter.com/85IiWBAskZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 7, 2022

Jack and Finn’s last interaction didn’t go so well with Finn upset with his father’s lies and betrayal. But maybe Finn’s brush with death will have him forgiving Jack. Meanwhile, Jack’s hope of reconciling with Li finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) diminished when hwe moves on with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Mary Warwick is long overdue for a return

Speaking of finn’s family, it’s time he met his half-siblings. Aside from Finn, Sheila has four other children. Mary Warwick (Courtnee Draper) is Sheila’s firstborn and she hasn’t been seen in 20 years. During Mary’s last appearance, she cut ties with her mother.

Since Sheila is “dead,” Mary could come back to town to connect with the brother she never knew. Mary and Finn could bond in their conflicted feelings over their mother. Seeing her children together would warm Sheila’s cold heart and possibly make her slip up and reveal she’s alive.

Zoe Buckingham’s return interferes with her sister’s love life on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

One of The Bold and the Beautiful characters who could make a surprising return is Zoe Buckingham (Karia Barnes). Zoe’s final appearance was in July 2021 when Barnes left for the Fox series Fantasy Island. With Barnes busy, the producers could recast the role of Zoe.

While Grace Buckingham (Cassandra Creech) will be happy to see Zoe, Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) won’t be thrilled. Zoe and Paris had a sibling rivalry which may reignite upon her return. Zoe might find herself going after Paris’ men Zende Dominguez (Delon de Metz) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Carter and Paris have a heart-to-heart about where their relationship is headed. pic.twitter.com/S6b5FoIJjL — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 4, 2022

Naturally Paris will become jealous and try to keep Zoe away from Zende and Carter. If their feud was ugly before, it’ll get nasty as the sisters scheme to win the men’s affections.

Felicia Forrester is a character who should come back

There are many The Bold and the Beautiful characters fans would love to see. Felicia Forrester (Lesli Kay) is a name on everyone’s list. The Forresters need more family members on the canvas and Felicia is the perfect person to return.

Felicia could return to stir up trouble for Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis). She never approved o her dad’s marriage to Donna, and she’ll have a fit over the couple’s reunion. Felicia could take a page out of her mother Stephanie Forrester’s (Susan Flanner) playbook and try to break up the couple.

Aside from worrying about her dad’s live life, Felicia’s could take an intriguing turn. She could find herself involved with an eligible man like Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) or Jack.

