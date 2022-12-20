‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 4 of the Show’s Worst Recasts

The Bold and the Beautiful has recast many prominent roles throughout its 35 years. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) are a few characters played by multiple actors. While some recasts work out, others fail in their role. Here’s a look at a few of the worst recasts.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Ingo Rademacher I Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ star Ingo Rademacher became a Thorne Forrester recast on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

As the youngest son of Eric and Stephanie Forrester (John McCook and Susan Flannery), Thorne Forrester is a vital part of the soap opera. Since 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful has repeatedly recast the role. Clayton Norcross, Jeff Trachta, and Winsor Harmon are a few actors who’ve portrayed the character.

After Harmon’s 10-year run ended in 2016, the producers decided to recast Thorne. They signed General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher, who debuted in Nov. 2017. Rademacher joining the CBS soap opera was big news; however, his performance as Thorne wasn’t convincing.

Thorne blindsides Katie today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/qvIJ6nQDpM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 13, 2019

Thorne’s return had potential with a rivalry with Ridge and romance with Katie Logan (Heather Tom). But Rademacher wasn’t believable as the neglected brother who lived in Ridge’s shadow. A year after his debut, Rademacher left in Dec. 2018. According to Soaps.com, Rademacher’s exit was because he decided not to renew his contract.

Emily Harrison didn’t last long as Bridget Forrester

Bridget Forrester is a legacy character on The Bold and the Beautiful. The daughter of Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Eric has been in many massive storylines since birth. Like many Forrester characters, she’s been recast.

After three-time Daytime Emmy winner Jennifer Finnigan left in Jan. 2004, the show cast Emily Harrison as Bridget. Harrison’s prior acting credits included the primetime shows 7th Heaven and American Dreams. But when it came to the soap opera world, Harrison couldn’t make the cut.

Harrison’s tenure as Bridget ended after six months. Former The Young and the Restless star Ashley Jones took over in Dec. of that year and has continued playing the character on and off for the past 18 years.

Robin Riker wasn’t a good fit as ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ matriarch Beth Logan

Beth Logan is the matriarch of the Logan family on The Bold and the Beautiful. She’s been a vital part of the show since 1987 as the hardworking single mother and former college sweetheart of Eric. Many actors have portrayed Beth, including Judith Baldwin, Marla Adams, and Nancy Burnett. Out of all the ladies, Burnett has the longest reign as Beth, which ended in 2001.

When the producers decided to bring back back in 2008, they recast with Robin Riker in the role. Riker had a chance to show off her dramatic chops as Beth was diagnosed with dementia. While Riker put in good performances, the deaging of Beth was met with skepticism. Riker was nine years older than Lang, who played her eldest daughter Brooke. Many fans had a hard time believing Riker’s Beth could be a mother of four grown children.

Delon de Metz had big shoes to fill

Zende Dominguez is the adopted son of Kirsten Forrester (Tracy Melchior) and Tony Dominguez (Paulo Benedeti). Like many characters, Zende’s popped in and out throughout the years. He was initially played by child star Daniel Smith, then Rome Flynn was cast as adult Zende in 2015.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Zende begs Paris for a second chance and a fresh start. pic.twitter.com/ToLbdl086A — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 19, 2021

Zende’s romance with Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards) made him a fan favorite and earned Flynn a Daytime Emmy. After Flynn’s exit in 2017, the writers had Zende and Nicole leave town. In 2020, the producers recast Zende with Delon de Metz.

de Metz’ is now in his second year with the soap opera, and many viewers haven’t warmed up to him as Zende. Maybe if the writers gave Zende juicier storylines instead of pining after Paris Buckingham (Diamond White), fans could see de Metz’s skills.