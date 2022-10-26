‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 4 Storylines We’d Totally Watch

Lack of creative storylines is a massive criticism of The Bold and the Beautiful. The CBS soap opera was once filled with high-fashioned drama; now, it’s filled with repetitive plots and dialogue. But these four storylines would attract more viewers and add a spark to the show.

Ridge Forrester needs to end up alone in a surprising ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ storyline

When it comes to the worst wafflers, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) has Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) beat by a mile. For the past three decades, Ridge has bounced back and forth between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). You’d think a grown man like Ridge would pick a woman and stay with her. Yet, he continues toying with both women’s hearts.

While Ridge is the show’s hero, fans on Twitter have a different opinion. “Ridge is the most Flip Floppiest of Flip Floppers I’ve seen in my entire life,” wrote one user.

“He literally leaves without explaining and talking to Brooke. What a d***. He doesn’t deserve either one,” declared a viewer.

“It’s time for Ridge to be dumped on his smug disrespectful a**!! How do they keep worshiping this man is beyond any imagination,” another fan wrote.

Love triangles are a vital storyline for The Bold and the Beautiful. Yet, the Brooke, Ridge, and Taylor saga are gone on long enough. Instead of having the two women fight over Ridge, it’s time either one or both dumped him. Ending up alone would be a huge shock to Ridge, but maybe it’ll give him perspective on his life.

Thomas Forrester finds a new love interest

If one The Bold and the Beautiful character needs a better storyline, it’s Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Since 2019, Thomas has been obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). After his brain surgery, it appeared his days of scheming were behind him.

Yet, the writers couldn’t resist making Thomas a bad guy again. Not only did he make the CPS call that broke up Bridge’s marriage, but he’s also becoming obsessed with Hope again. Thomas fans are upset with the writing for the character and are threatening to boycott the show.

It’d be great to get Thomas out of Hope’s orbit and let him find a new love interest. The show could bring back one of his past loves, like Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) or Caitlin Ramirez (Kayla Ewell), to reunite with him. Or they could bring in Mary Warwick (Courtnee Draper) as his doctor and new love interest.

A new company sparks a ‘The Bold and the Beautiful fashion storyline

Fashion is a huge part of The Bold and the Beautiful. Forrester Creations is the top fashion house on the show, and throughout the years, the show has put on icon runway shows. Whether it was a location shoot or showing off the latest collection at their studio, fashion shows weren’t without drama.

Forrester Creations faced competition from other fashion houses, including Spectra Fashions and Jackie M Designs. It’s been a long time since there’s been a fashion storyline. Having another rival company start up would be a great way to bring back the show’s glam.

Jackie Marone (Lesley-Anne Down) could return to restart her clothing empire. Or Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz) could start her own business and steal Forrester designs, and a few of it’s employees, including Thomas.

Hope Logan reunites with Wyatt Spencer

Hope and Liam are touted as one of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s super couples. While Lope has their supporters, many fans feel Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) was Hope’s best love interest. Wyatt brought out Hope’s fun side while Liam made her dull.

Since Hope’s return in 2018, she and Wyatt have had little interaction, and the writers appear to want to erase Hott’s history. Yet, that hasn’t stopped fans, Noelle and Brooks, from calling for a Hope and Wyatt reunion. It’d take a miracle for Hope and Wyatt to reunite in some capacity.

One possibility is to have Beth Spencer (River Davison) be Wyatt, not Liam’s daughter. Beth’s paternity reveal would end Lope and set in motion Hott’s reunion. Seeing Wyatt with his daughter will make Hope realize he was the right man for her all along.

