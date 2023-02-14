‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 5 Couple Breakups That Made Us Sad

The Bold and the Beautiful couples endure many challenges. Whether it’s infidelity or growing apart, many love stories have ended. Here’s a look at five couples’ breakups that left us heartbroken.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Jacob Young and Karla Mosley I Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Rick Forrester and Maya Avant were the next super couple on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The show has created many epic love stories, but none was more beautiful and groundbreaking than Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) and Maya Avant’s (Karla Mosley) romance. Maya was transgender and worried about Rick’s reaction when she finally told him the truth. To her surprise, Rick accepted Maya and professed his love for her.

The couple married in an elegant wedding ceremony despite opposition from Maya’s father, Julius Avant (Obba Babatundé). Rick and Maya were poised to be the show’s next super couple, yet the writer ran out of ideas for them. The couple was shipped off to Paris, and when Maya returned in 2018, she revealed she and Rick were divorced.

Rick and Maya’s split upset not only fans but also Young. In an interview with TV Source Magazine, the actor disagreed with the show’s decision to end the couple’s storyline. “I disagreed with that full-heartedly because I knew that there was a lot of different angles we could play and awareness that we could bring to this storyline.”

The show refuses to address Hope Logan and Wyatt Spencer’s history

The Bold and the Beautiful touts Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) as Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) greatest love. But many believe that honor goes to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). Hope fell head over heels for Wyatt when she saw him naked in the woods.

Wyatt brought out Hope’s fun side as they embarked on camping trips and sang karaoke in nightclubs. Despite her conflicting feelings, Hope marries Wyatt. Yet, Liam and Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) cause issues. Hope and Wyatt settle into married life and are overjoyed to find out they’re expecting.

However, after Hope miscarries, she divorces Wyatt and moves to Italy. Since her return in 2018, Hope’s life has centered around her true love Liam. She hasn’t had any interactions with Wyatt, and their relationship appears to be forgotten history.

Carter Walton was heartbroken by Quinn Fuller’s departure on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

What began as a torrid affair became The Bold and the Beautiful love story. Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) became popular thanks to their steamy affair. The couple connected physically and spiritually, yet sadly, their relationship didn’t survive.

Quinn and Carter get honest with each other during a romantic dinner for two. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/LwMNhDCehs pic.twitter.com/DFybuDdP0R — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 29, 2022

Carter had his heart broken twice by Quinn. The first time, she dumped him to stay with Eric Forrester (John McCook). After Quinn’s divorce, she and Carter reunited, and Quarter appeared in it for the long haul. However, their happiness was short-lived. Quinn broke up with Carter offscreen, then high-tailed it out of town.

Quarter may be done, but we’ll never forget their hot romance. Who knows, Quinn may return one day to reunite with true love.

Thorne Forrester dumped Macy Alexander for Brooke Logan

The children of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s feuding families made for a great love story. Thorne Forrester (Winsor Harmon) and Macy Alexander (Bobbie Eakes) were often stuck in the middle of the fashion war between Forrester Creations and Spectra Fashions. The couple faced many issues, including their family’s drama and Macy’s alcoholism.

Their biggest obstacle was Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), who pursued Thorne. Macy fought hard to save her marriage but realized Thorne’s heart was with Brooke. During one last night together at Big Bear, Macy, and Thorne shared a dance before she signed the divorce papers.

The following events were heart-wrenching, with Macy presumed “dead” in a car crash. Thorne married Brooke, but they divorced after he learned she was still in love with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ couple Katie Logan and Bill Spencer broke up because of his infidelity

Good girl Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and bad boy Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) made an excellent couple on The Bold and the Beautiful. Katie thought she’d finally found her Prince Charming in Bill. Yet, their love story didn’t end happily ever after.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Bill and Katie discuss their “Cupid” who has revealed themselves. pic.twitter.com/wWkvTqMgeJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 2, 2019

The biggest issue for the couple was Bill’s infidelity. Katie was heartbroken over the massive betrayal of Bill sleeping with her sister Brooke. Tom gave a powerhouse performance as Katie unleashed her anger before telling Bill she wanted a divorce.

The couple reconciled many times, yet Katie’s trust issues and Bill’s faithfulness remained a huge issue. Their latest split seems permanent; however, the exes could always get back together.