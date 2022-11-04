‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 5 Couple Breakups That Happened Offscreen

Breakups are common among The Bold and the Beautiful couples. Most of the time, viewers see the angst of a relationship ending. However, sometimes, a couple like Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) break up offscreen. Here are a few splits that didn’t play out on TV.

Thomas Forrester and Caroline Spencer are one couple who’ve had offscreen breakups on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

One of Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) love interests was Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey). The couple had a special connection because of their son Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). During their relationship, Thomas moved to New York with Caroline. However, their romance didn’t always work out.

Thomas and Caroline had several offscreen breakups, including when he dumped her after learning she lied about being ill. Yet, Thomas forgave Caroline and broke up with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) to return to be with her. Sadly, in March 2019, The Bold and the Beautiful couple’s love story ended tragically.

Caroline died from a blood clot, and Thomas and Douglas moved back to Los Angeles.

Quinn Fuller and Deacon Sharpe quietly divorced

A scheming vixen and a notorious bad boy made for one gorgeous The Bold and the Beautiful couple. In 2014, Quinn and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) began dating, much to the chagrin of his daughter Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Despite family objections, Deacon and Quinn married in April 2015.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Wonder What Happened to Eric and Quinn

However, a few months later, Quinn told Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that she and Deacon had divorced. There was no love lost between the exes. During several of Deacon’s returns, he and Quinn tried to kill each other.

Zende Dominguez returned a single man after his divorce from Nicole Avant

Zende Dominguez (Delon de Metz) and Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards) were one of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s youngest couples. Like many young lovers, they faced many obstacles including Zende’s infidelity and Nicole’s inability to have children. Yet, that didn’t deter their love and Zende was committed to their marriage.

However, when Zende returned in 2020, he announced that he and Nicole had divorced. The reason for the split is unknown, however, if and when Nicole ever returns maybe she can provide some insight.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ super couple Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester have had many breakups

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are The Bold and the Beautiful‘s supercouple. While the two are destined to be together, they’ve had many breakups, most of which were for silly reasons. In September 2012, when Ronn Moss vacated the role of Ridge, the writers scrambled with a way to break up Brooke and Ridge.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Believe Brooke and Ridge Need to Break up for Good

Brooke and Ridge appeared to be blissfully happy when they embarked on a trip. However, Brooke returned alone and revealed to Katie Logan (Heather Tom) that she and Ridge had split. The reason is because Ridge was upset that Brooke was secretly texting Deacon about Hope.

In December 2013, Kaye was recast as Ridge, and since then the character’s gone through many splits with Broke. The couple’s latest breakup stems from Ridge believing Brooke is the CPS caller.

Maya Avant returned without her husband Ric Forrester

When it comes to famous The Bold and the Beautiful couples Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) and Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) are at te top of the list. In 2015, they were part of a groundbreaking storyline when Maya revealed she’s trangender. She was worried how Rick would react to the news, and to her surprise he was accepting of Maya.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Jacob Young Disagreed Over Ending Rick and Maya

The couple married and had a daughter named Lizzie than to Nicole being their surrogate. While there was plenty more to tell in Rick and Maya’s story, eventually the writers bumped them to the backburner. The couple moved to Paris, however, in December 2018, Maya returns alone and informs the Forresters that she and Rick were divorced.

Rick and Maya’s breakup is one of the saddest in the show’s history, and we’ll never know what caused their split.