‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 5 Most Dramatic Love Triangles in the Show’s History, Ranked

The Bold and the Beautiful is famous for its love triangles. Since the show’s premiere in 1987, viewers have watched characters fight over the same love interest. There have been many love triangles throughout the decades, and here are five of the most dramatic.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Katherine Kelly Lang, Ronn Moss, and Hunter Tylo I Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

5. Rick Forrester’s love triangle with Maya Avant and Caroline Spencer II on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

It was love at first sight for Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) when he saw Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) at the insomnia cafe. Maya was charmed by Rick; however, there were complications in their budding romance. Rick’s luxury lifestyle and his girlfriend Caroline Spencer II (Linsey Godfrey) posed a threat.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Jacob Young Disagreed Over Ending Rick and Maya

Caroline turned into a vixen by playing on Maya’s self-confidence about her relationship with Rick. Maya dumps Rick, who eventually marries Caroline; however, Miss Avant still lingers for her Forrester heir. In 2015, a reversal of roles came for Maya and Caroline. This time Maya was the vixen when she broke up the couple’s marriage by revealing Caroline and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) kiss.

Rick moved on with Maya, and the two had a groundbreaking love story when Maya revealed she was transgender. Caroline would go on to marry Ridge. However, neither of their relationships would last.

4. Stephanie Forrester fought Donna Logan for Eric Forrester

Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) is used to fighting Brooke logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) affections. However, in 2008 it was Brooke’s sister Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), that Stephanie had to contend with. Eric and Donna’s relationship was met with disapproval from his kids, who plotted with Stephanie to break them up.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Donna Is the Best Woman for Eric, According to Fans

Stephanie blackmailed Donna into dumping Eric by threatening to turn her brother Storm Logan (William de Vry), in to the police. To protect Storm, Donna complied with Stephanie’s wishes. However, she and Eric continue sneaking around, and the paparazzi even caught a nude Eric on the ledge of Donna’s apartment.

Stephanie eventually gave up her scheme, and Eric and Donna married in 2008. However, the couple later divorced because of Eric’s lingering feelings for Stephanie.

3. Brooke Logan, Ridge Forrester, and Caroline Spencer are ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ first triangle

In 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful began its first love triangle with Brooke, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and Caroline Spencer (Joanna Johnson). Playboy designer Ridge was in love with Caroline, but when he met Brooke, it was destiny. Brooke fell hard and fast for the Forrester heir.

But Brooke has stiff competition from the angelic Caroline. To win Ridge’s heart, she even plots with Thorne Forrester (Winsor Harmon) to keep the lovebirds apart. Despite Brooke’s best efforts, Ridge dumped her to marry Caroline. Yet, Brooke never gave up on her man.

2. Hope Logan, Liam Spencer, and Steffy Forrester’s love triangle has been a primary focus for the past 12 years

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have carried on their mothers’ legacy of fighting over a man. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) has been the source of the women’s feud. Liam was with Hope first; however, he couldn’t resist Steffy’s seduction.

For the past 12 years, the love triangle has been the primary focus of The Bold and the Beautiful. Liam waffled back and forth between both women. He’s married them multiple times and has children with them. The triangle seemed like it’d go on forever, but luckily it ended, and Steffy moved on with John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan).

1. Ridge Forrester’s love triangle with Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes has been going on for three decades on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The Bold and the Beautiful‘s most epic love triangle is Brooke, Ridge, and Taylor. The ongoing story began in 1990 after the death of Ridge’s wife, Caroline. Although Caroline gave her blessing for Brooke to be with Ridge, it was Caroline’s doctor Taylor who won his heart.

Ridge confesses to Brooke today on #BoldandBeautiful! Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus: https://t.co/CFWhy9CLXG pic.twitter.com/rAC58r6QYd — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 16, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Thorsten Kaye Says Brooke and Taylor Situation Is Complicated

Ridge has been on and off with the women for the past three decades. He has kids with both of them and often feels torn, which leads to fighting between the women. Brooke’s been known to resort to manipulative behavior and constantly interfered in Tridge’s marriage.

Thirty years later, the triangle is still going strong. Ridge’s waffling leads to heartache for one woman and joy for the other.