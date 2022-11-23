‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 5 Most Dramatic Weddings in the Soap’s History, Ranked

The Bold and the Beautiful weddings are glamorous; however, they’re not without drama. From interruptions to catfights, a couple’s big day can be ruined. Here’s a look at a few of the most dramatic weddings in the show’s history.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood I Jessica Hromas/CBS via Getty Images

5. Katie Logan’s dramatic fainting spell halted Bridge’s wedding on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is used to breaking up weddings on The Bold and the Beautiful. However, in 2014, she got a taste of her own medicine. Brooke was ready to marry Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) again; however, the ceremony was halted when her sister Katie Logan (Heather Tom) fainted.

Katie turned out to be okay and later admitted to Ridge she deliberately stopped the wedding because she loved him. In a 2021 YouTube interview with Ang Bishop, Tom expressed her thoughts on Katie faking a fainting spell at the wedding. “I thought it made sense because Katie has so many health problems, and as of right now, she doesn’t have any of her original parts,” Tom began.

“She was actually doing something for herself for a change because she wanted to have a relationship with Ridge. And I was like, ‘Yeah! You go, girl. Hit the floor,” Tom declared.

4. Bride-to-be Macy Alexander got into a catfight with Amber Moore

Good girl Macy Alexander (Bobbie Eakes) positively affected bad boy Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). Macy not only helped Deacon get sober, but she also assisted him in reconnecting with his son Little Eric (Field Cate). However, not everyone approved of the couple’s relationship.

Little Eric’s adoptive mother, Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz), feared she’d lose custody if Deacon and Macy married. On the wedding day, Amber tried to stop the ceremony, which causes a catfight between her and Macy. After Amber was ejected, Macy and Deacon married without any further interruptions.

3. Stephanie Forrester learned of her husband’s infidelity during their wedding

Stephanie and Eric Forrester (Susan Flannery and John McCook) are The Bold and the Beautiful‘s OG couple. The pair’s turbulent love story made for exciting storylines. Like many couples, Eric and Stephanie married and divorced multiple times.

With another Forrester wedding planned, we’re throwing it back to one of our favorites for #TBT! ? Remember this #BoldandBeautiful ceremony? pic.twitter.com/1GDxoeaxeX — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 1, 2020

In 1997, the couple was ready to tie the knot again. However, unbeknownst to Stephanie, Eric was sleeping with Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman). Thanks to Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley), Stephanie learned of Eric’s infidelity on her wedding day.

Sally placed an erotic photo of Eric and Lauren in the priest’s Bible. A furious Stephanie calls off the wedding and later confronts Lauren before pushing her into the pool.

2. A pregnant Brooke Logan rushed to stop Tridge’s wedding on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Brooke, Ridge, and Taylor Hayes’ (Krista Allen) love triangle has been going on for three decades on The Bold and the Beautiful. Although Ridge moved on with Taylor, Brooke never gave up on her destiny and interfered in the couple’s relationship. In 1992, Brooke set out to stop Ridge from marrying Taylor.

After learning she was pregnant, Brooke rushed across town to tell Ridge the good news. The episode was suspenseful as viewers wondered if the wedding would happen. Unfortunately, Brooke arrived too late and broke down in tears as Ridge and Taylor were pronounced man and wife.

1. A trapped Hope Logan watched Liam Spencer marry Steffy Forrester

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are another of the show’s iconic love triangles. While the triangle is considered boring, it did provide memorable moments, especially with a dramatic wedding. In 2011, Liam and Steffy went away to Aspen.

One of Steffy and Liam's weddings took place on top of a mountain in Aspen, Colorado #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/R3CVTjW17g — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 10, 2015

Although he proposed to Steffy, Liam’s heart was still with Hope. Meanwhile, Hope arrived in Aspen, ready to reunite with Liam. However, Steffy and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) had other plans. The pair arranged for Hope to be trapped on a gondola.

Liam waited for Hope on the mountaintop, unaware she was trapped in the gondola. Steffy then arrived in a wedding dress and with a minister, confining Liam he should marry her. Hope screamed for Liam, then watched in angst as he married Steffy.