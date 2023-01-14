‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 5 Memorable Celebrity Guest Stars From the Soap Opera

The Bold and the Beautiful has had many celebrity guest stars. Since the soap opera is set in Los Angeles, you never know when an A-lister, a game show host, or a singer will pop up. Here’s a look at a few of the memorable celebrity appearances.

The Young and the Restless guest star Fabio and Darlene Conley I CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ celebrity guest star Usher seduced Amber Moore

In 1998, singer Usher started his musical journey. The singer also dabbled in acting, with one of his first roles being on The Bold and the Beautiful. Usher played Raymond, a singer who was friends with Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz).

One night after a performance, Raymond and Amber returned to his hotel room. They got drunk and slept together. After their one-night stand, Raymond disappeared, and later, Amber discovered she was pregnant. Amber believed Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) was the baby’s father but was worried Raymond could be the dad.

When Raymond briefly returned to confront Amber, Karim Prince was recast in the role.

Fabio surprised Sally Spectra

In the 90s, male model turn actor Fabio had the hearts of emalses racing. But during a 1993 guest spot on The Bold and the Beautiful, he only had eyes for Sally Spectra (Darlene Conley). Sally’s friends invited Fabio as a guest to her bachelorette party.

The women, including Sally went crazy over the madle guest. Sally was so starstruck, she proclaimed “Oh, my Fabio, it’s God.” Fabio would make several more appearances on the soap opera.

His final appearance came in 2012 when it was revealed Fabio was on vacation with Sally. Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) called her friend who had retired to the Caribbean and was surprised when Fabio answered.

Celebrity guest star Fred Willard played Eric Forrester’s brother

Funnyman Fred Willard is famous for his roles in Best in Show and A Mighty Wind. In 2014, Willard brought his comedic chops to The Bold and the Beautiful. Willard played John Forrester, Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) brother and Ivy Forrester’s (Ashleigh Brewer) father.

Unlike his brother, John was a fun-loving, adventurous man. John was always convincing Eric to come away on vacations or for a round of golf. When John was teaching Eric about enjoyinglife, he flirted with Pam Douglas (Alley Mills).

Willard’s humor was refreshing and offered a break from the predictable drama. According to IMDB.com, Willard’s soap opera work won a 2015 Daytime Emmy for Guest Peformer.

Bob Barker made several guest appearances on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The Bold and the Beautiful and The Price Is Right are two famous daytime shows on the CBS network. There’s ben many crossovers with the game show and the soap opera. Former host Bob Barker guest-starred on the soadser several times.

One of Barker’s memorable appearances came in 2014 when he got to rerate his iconic Happy Gimore fight scene. Barker is meeting with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) when Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) interrupts. Barker becomes infuriated when Wyatt scoffs at the notion of animal rights. The game show host doesn’t waste anytime in getting physical with Wyatt and teaching him a lesson.

‘American Idol’ contestant Constantine Maroulis wooed Ridge Forrester’s daughter

Constantine Maroulis rose to fame during Season 4 of American Idol. Althought the fan favorite was eliminated, he went on to have a good career in music and acting. Maroulis joined The Bold and the Beautiful in May 2007 as record producer Constantine Parros.

The record producer takes an interest in Phoebe Forrester (Mackenzie Mauzy) and wants to make her a star. As Constantine and Phoebe work on her album, he falls in love with her. However, Constantine faces competition from Phoebe’s boyfriend Rick.

Despite Constantine’s attempts to break them up, Phoebe stayed with Rick. Felicia Forrester (Leslie Kay) showed an romantic interest in the producer, but their storyline was dropped when Maroulis left the show in August 2007.