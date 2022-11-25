‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 5 Worst Storylines of 2022

The Bold and the Beautiful is the king of soaps regarding worst storylines. There was much to criticize, from a poorly written character exit to a never-ending triangle. Here are a few of the worst storylines from 2022.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Katherine Kelly Lang and Thorsten Kaye

Brooke Logan’s drunken kiss was one of the worst ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ storylines of 2022

2022 started with one of the worst storylines from The Bold and the Beautiful. Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) spent New Year’s Eve alone after Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) flight was delayed. Brooke sipped on “nonalcoholic” champagne, unaware it was the real stuff, thanks to Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) switcheroo.

Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) arrived, and he and Brooke took vodka shots while reminiscing about their past. Brooke and Deacon kissed when the clock struck midnight, unaware Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) was spying on them. The following day the two woke in bed fully clothed, having gone no farther than the liplock.

The storyline had potential but instead was wasted with repeated dialogue. During the next three months, viewers were subjected to Brooke wondering why she drank and how Ridge couldn’t know about her kiss. Unfortunately, Ridge learned about the kiss, which led to another of the show’s worst storylines.

The never-ending love triangle

Brooke, Ridge, and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) are one of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s iconic love triangles. Three decades after the trio’s love saga began, it’s still the show’s central storyline. 2022 saw Ridge waffling between the two loves of his life.

After learning about Brooke and Deacon’s kiss, Ridge wasted no time moving on with Taylor. However, he broke Doc’s heart when he returned to Brooke. Then Ridge dumped Brooke after believing she called CPS on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

After declaring his love for Taylor during an Aspen getaway, Ridge is ready to marry Taylor. However, Brooke is still on his mind. The never-ending triangle will continue to be a massive storyline as the show heads into 2023.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ turned Thomas Forrester into a bad guy again

One of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s worst decisions was turning Thomas into a villain. After the backlash from the Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) obsession storyline, it appeared the writers had a change of heart. Thomas was on the road to redemption following his brain surgery, yet the writers threw a wrench into those plans.

Thomas is back to his manipulative ways; this time, he’s causing trouble for Brooke and Ridge. He broke up his dad’s marriage by framing Brooke as the CPS caller. When Thomas’ scheme is eventually revealed, he’ll be criticized by his family, who are no saints themselves.

Throwing Thomas under the bus has generated more negativity for the show. Maybe the writers will finally listen to the fans and make Thomas a good guy in 2023.

Carter Walton jumps from relationship to relationship

Handsome lawyer Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has the worst luck regarding love. This year, The Bold and the Beautiful’ attorney’s love life was a whirlwind. Carter was still in love with Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer); however, she rejected his advances to stay with Eric Forrester (John McCook).

Wanting to settle down, Carter then proposed to his ex-girlfriend Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). But on their wedding day, Quinn interrupted by declaring her love for Carter. Quinn and Carter shared a romantic reunion and appeared to be on the rod to happiness.

However, Carter’s bad luck streak continues when Quinn dumps him and then leaves town. Days after Quinn’s exit, Carter had a steamy kiss with Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Wonder if Katie will be the one for him.

Quinn Fuller had one of the worst exits in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

When Sofer announced her exit from The Bold and the Beautiful in August 2022, fans wondered how the writers would handle her exit storyline. Sofer’s last appearance ended happily, with Quinn and Carter having a romantic dinner. However, weeks later, Quinn left Carter after an argument about their future.

Quinn’s offscreen exit made no sense and a disgrace to the character and her portrayer. Sofer gave the show nine entertaining years as Quinn, and this is how they repay her. Given the show’s handling of Quinn’s departure, it’s no wonder why Sofer decided to leave.