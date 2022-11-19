‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Annika Noelle Hopes a Brooke and Liam Affair Doesn’t Happen

Annika Noelle plays admired heroine Hope Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful. Hope’s storylines mainly consist of her on-and-off-again romance with her husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Hope and Liam might be headed for splitsville after he commits the ultimate betrayal.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Katherine Kelly Lang and Annika Noelle I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ is foreshadowing a Brooke Logan and Liam Spencer affair

Hope and Liam are one of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s super couples. The young lovers have been through many challenges, most of which center of Liam’s waffling. For the past 12 years, Liam has waffled between Hope and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Luckily the love triangle ended, with Hope finally snagging her man. Meanwhile, Steffy moved on with John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). But like many couples, Hope and Liam still have their issues. Tension is mounting in their marriage, and it may lead to Liam cheating on Hope again.

Will Brooke get to the bottom of what happened between her and Ridge? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/tE1DIYlWWI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 20, 2022

However, it won’t be Steffy that Liam seeks out. His mistress might be Hope’s mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Brooke is heartbroken after her latest split from her husband, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

Liam has greatly supported Brooke as she realizes her marriage is over. Brooke’s also been there for Liam as he worries about Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) influence over Hope. With both of their relationships in trouble, Brooke and Liam’s heartache could lead to an affair.

Annika Noelle is against a Brooke Logan and Liam Spencer affair

The show has hinted about a Brooke and Liam affair since they started spending time together. An affair between the two would be shocking, and the fallout would be epic. Hope’s relationships with Brooke and Liam would be shattered because of the betrayal.

While an affair would garner would make for exciting television for viewers, there’s one person who’s against the idea. In an interview with Michael Fairman TV, Noelle shared her thoughts on a Brooke and Liam hookup. “I have actually heard a lot of fan theories about Liam and Brooke! I hope my on-screen mom doesn’t make the same mistake twice in her lifetime. I would hope she has learned her lesson in some way.”

Will Hope Logan be betrayed again on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

When it comes to love, Brooke following her heart often leads to trouble. Brooke tends to steal men from her family on The Bold and the Beautiful. Her affair with her son-in-law, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), led to Hope’s birth and damaged Brooke’s relationship with Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones).

Then in 2010, Brooke accidentally slept with Hope’s boyfriend, Oliver Jones (Zach Conroy). Hope managed to forgive Brooke for sleeping with Oliver; however, she may not be forgiving if history repeats itself. Brooke appears to have learned her lesson when stealing her daughters’ men.

But whenever Brooke is lonely and a guy shows her attention, one thing leads to another. Since Liam’s giving her a shoulder to cry on, it could lead to the ultimate betrayal. Brooke and Liam’s fear of losing Hope will come to fruition because of their infidelity. While Hope is usually a pushover, she won’t let her mother and husband get off so easily.