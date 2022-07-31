‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Where Is Ashleigh Brewer Now?

The Bold and the Beautiful has had many memorable cast members, including Ashleigh Brewer. Brewer is best known for her role as Ivy Forrester. It’s been four years since her departure; here’s what she’s been up to since then.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ star Ashleigh Brewer returned to her Australian soap opera roots

Before Brewer made a splash on The Bold and the Beautiful, she was famous as an Australian soap opera actor. Her first significant role was as Kate Ramsay on Neighbours. Brewer earned rave reviews for her work from May 2009 to November 2013. After four years, Brewer decided to leave the series, and the writers killed her character.

Eight months later, Brewer snagged her role as Ivy on The Bold and the Beautiful. Brewer’s run on the CBS soap opera ran from July 2014 to February 2018. Brewer’s exit was her decision because she wanted to pursue other projects.

Later that year, Brewer would return to her Australian soap opera roots with a recurring role as Chelsea Campbell on Home and Away. The actor also had a small role in the HBO film My Dinner with Herve. According to IMDB.com, Brewer’s recent credits include the movies Lovestruck and At the Edge of Night.

Who is Ivy Forrester on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

In 2014, Ivy made her debut on The Bold and the Beautiful. She’s the daughter of John Forrester (Fred Willard), Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) brother. She becomes the new jewelry designer for Forrester Creations and quickly catches the eye of Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is jealous of the couple, even though she married Liam’s brother Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks).

After Hope left town in 2014, Ivy believes there will be no more interference in her and Liam’s relationship. However, that changes when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) returns, intent on winning Liam back. Ivy and Liam briefly marry to get her a green card; however, they later annul the marriage.

Liam reunites with Steffy, and Ivy moves on with Wyatt. Yet, she and Steffy engage in a bitter feud. Ivy contemplates turning Steffy into the police after videotaping her scuffle with Aly Forrester (Ashlyn Pearce), which results in Aly’s death. However, Liam convinces Ivy to delete the video.

Ivy and Steffy’s rivalry reaches a fever pitch when Steffy interferes in Ivy and Wyatt’s relationship. After Steffy informed Wyatt of Ivy’s rendezvous with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), the women had several confrontations, resulting in Ivy getting electrocuted.

After Ivy’s accident, Wyatt decided to propose to her. However, their engagement was called off when Wyatt learned Ivy was still in love with Liam. Although Ivy was hopeful of a reunion with Liam, his heart belonged to Steffy. Afterward, Ivy was bumped into a recurring role and eventually returned to Australia.

Will Ivy Forrester ever return to the show?

Like many characters, Ivy’s departure opens the door to a possible The Bold and the Beautiful return. While some viewers never connected with Ivy, she did have her loyal fans. Ivy coming back could freshen up the show.

One reason Ivy should return is to cause trouble for Liam and Hope. The couple hasn’t had much of a storyline lately and need some drama in their lives. Ivy returning to reclaim Liam as her man would be exciting, with her and Hope feuding over him.

Also, the show could explore her past relationships with Wyatt and Thomas. Fans have been wanting new love interests for the men, and Ivy’s return could bring a spark into their personal lives.

