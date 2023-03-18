‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Bill and Ridge’s Plan Makes No Sense

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is full of surprises on The Bold and the Beautiful. The Spencer Publications CEO with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) shocked everyone, and many questioned what was wrong with him. As it turns out, Bill has a good reason to be with Sheila.

Bill Spencer and Ridge Forrester plot to take down Sheila Carter on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The Bold and the Beautiful started 2023 with one of their most controversial romances. Bill and Sheila stunned everyone when they revealed they were a couple. Bill claimed he was with Sheila because of loneliness, and she was the right woman for him.

He was so head over heels in love with the villain that he resorted to drastic measures to keep her from prison. Bill threatened to send Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) to jail for shooting him if Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) didn’t comply with his demand. Thanks to Bill’s help, Sheila has her freedom.

But unbeknownst to Sheila, Bill is playing her. On the Mar. 15, 2023, episode, Bill was shown working with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and the FBI to take down Sheila.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans are confused by the plot twist

Bill and Ridge in cahoots against Sheila is a stunning plot twist. Many fans believed that Bill was secretly working to trap Sheila all along. While it was a huge twist, there are a few plotholes.

For one, Bill caused much emotional harm to Steffy and Taylor. One must wonder why Ridge would allow Bill to blackmail his family and jeopardize sending Taylor to jail. Also, there was enough evidence against Sheila to incarcerate her for shooting Steffy and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). But thanks to Bill and Ridge, she’s out scot-free.

The storyline has many of The Bold and the Beautiful fans expressing their confusion on Twitter. “I’m here for this, but it doesn’t make sense when Steffy and Finn could’ve put her away MONTHS AGO,” wrote one viewer.

“I’m confused; I’m sure I’m not the only one because this twist makes absolutely zero sense. Waiting to see what possible explanations y’all concoct for this nonsense,” another commenter replied.

“Another stupid and bad rewrite. Are we supposed to clap for yet another bad story that makes no sense,” another fan wrote.

Will Bill Spencer and Ridge Forrester succeed in their plan?

Bill and Ridge are confident they’ll nail Sheila for bigger crimes and send her to prison. However, Sheila always manages to come out on top. Sheila is unaware of Bill’s betrayal, but it’s a matter of time before she catches his slip-up. Realizing the walls are closing in, Sheila could flee, thus setting up a potential return.

Meanwhile, Bill and Ridge have some explaining to do for their actions. While the twist was a way to redeem the men and make them heroes, many might not see it that way. Their plan caused a lot of hurt for their families, and some of them might not be so forgiving.

Steffy and Taylor will still be furious over Bill’s blackmail and admonish Ridge for allowing it. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will be angry at his dad for putting their family through his turmoil and not letting him on the plan.

Bill and Ridge might think they’re doing the right thing, but their actions could backfire, especially if Sheila escapes.