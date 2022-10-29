‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Carter Is Moving Too Fast in His Relationship With Katie

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is one of the most handsome leading men on The Bold and the Beautiful. The hunky lawyer is back on the market after his girlfriend, Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer), leaves him. He’s wasting no time in moving on.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Lawrence Saint-Victor I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Quinn Fuller dumps Carter Walton on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Carter has had the worst luck when it comes to love. He thought he’d finally found happiness after he and Quinn reunited, but their romantic reunion was brief. On the Oct. 17 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter told Katie Logan (Heather Tom) that Quinn left him.

Carter revealed that they argued about marriage and children. Quinn said she was done with that phase of her life, then moved out and later left town. The couple’s offscreen breakup came as a surprise to everyone, including Carter.

After trying to get answers from Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), Carter realized Quinn wasn’t coming back. He then decided to take Shauna’s advice and move on from Quinn. He’s already got a new love interest lined up in Katie, who’s staked her claim on the attorney.

Carter Walton and Katie Logan’s relationship is moving too fast

When it comes to love, Carters often makes ridiculous decisions. Earlier this year, when Quinn rejected a reconciliation, Carter proposed to his ex-girlfriend Paris Buckingham (Diamond White). Now, Carter may be repeating the same mistake with Katie.

Carter thought Quinn was the one and proclaimed she was the only woman for him. After going through so many obstacles to be together, Quinn abruptly dumped him. You figured after going through a painful breakup, Carter would take time to heal his broken heart. Yet, Katie’s kiss has him ready to pursue a relationship with her.

A relationship between Carter and Katie was teased back in October 2021. Now The Bold and the Beautiful writers are picking up where they left off. While the couple once had loyal supporters, many fans on Twitter feel now is not the right time for a Carter and Katie pairing.

“Writers were too quick to throw Carter and Katie together. This should have evolved more slowly,” wrote one viewer.

“Katie is basically Carter’s rebound; this won’t end well,” another commenter declared.

“Why does Carter jump from woman to woman? Makes him look desperate,” one fan wrote.

What’s next for the couple on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful?

Like many storylines, Carter and Katie’s relationship is moving too fast on The Bold and the Beautiful. Any good love story starts with a slow burn, sparking that attraction that interests viewers in the pair. Carter and Katie should’ve been built up a bit more, with Katie becoming a friend as Carter healed from his split. An attraction would bloom, yet they’re afraid to make a move after their past heartaches.

But instead of a slow pace, the pair will have a whirlwind romance. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Carter propose to Katie in a few months. Katie will accept, ready to give Carter the life he dreams of. Yet, problems may ensue, including interference from their exes or Katie’s reluctance to have another baby.