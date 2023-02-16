‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Diamond White Would Love to See Paris Turn Evil

The Bold and the Beautiful newcomer Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) is the show’s new golden gal. Since her debut in November 2020, Paris has earned a reputation as a good girl. But it might be time to switch up her character.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Diamond White I Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop

Who is Paris Buckingham on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Paris arrived on The Bold and the Beautiful in November 2020. She’s the sister of Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), although they don’t have a sisterly bond. Paris and Zoe are constantly butting heads, especially when Zoe interferes in Paris and Zende Dominguez’s (Delon de Metz) relationship. Although Zoe has a crush on Zende, she realizes he truly loves her sister.

Zoe reunites with her ex-boyfriend Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), and they become engaged. However, their engagement is called off when Paris exposes Carter’s affair with Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). A heartbroken Zoe then leaves town, while Paris stays in Los Angeles.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Carter kisses Paris, who is stunned but happy by Carter’s sudden change of heart. pic.twitter.com/5SFAGq79nJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 10, 2022

Paris and Zende’s relationship continues, although she develops a crush on John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). Although Paris fantasizes about the handsome doctor, she doesn’t act on her feelings. As Paris and Zende’s relationship becomes serious, he proposes, but she turns him down.

Paris then begins an affair with Carter, much to her mother Grace Bucingham’s (Cassandra Creech) disapproval. Despite Grace’s attempts to break them up, Paris accepts Carter’s proposal, unaware he’s still in love with Quinn. On her wedding day, Paris is dumped at the altar when Quinn interrupts the ceremony.

Since then, Paris has rekindled her relationship with Zende.

Diamond White would love to see an evil Paris Buckingham

Paris has a reputation as a good girl on The Bold and the Beautiful. Although her constant waffling between lovers drew comparisons to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). While the writers want to portray Paris as a heroine, she might draw interest as a villain.

In an interview with Soap Central, White revealed she’d love to see Paris become a bad girl. “I would love for Paris to end up being evil. We all know the story with Wayne Brady, who plays my dad. Reese stole the baby and is prison. And we all know the story with Cassandra Creech, who plays my mom. Grace is a little off her rocker, off the hinges,” the actor explained.

“So I’d love for there to be a moment where Paris turns against her good-loving and find nature. Maybe Sheila gets in her ear, and they have a whole thing. I just like the idea of Paris being a little bit evil of her diving into that because you never fall too far from the tree.”

Will ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ turn the character into a villain?

The Bold and the Beautiful has pulled some unexpected twists, so Paris becoming evil is a possibility. Paris could use a transformation, and having her go from a heroine to villain would garner attention. Since Paris is rumored to be pairing up with bad boy Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), her dark side could be unleashed.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas and Paris celebrate their new arrangement. pic.twitter.com/t9e1tqFSb8 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 14, 2021

Paris could fall head over heels in love with Thomas and do everything to please him. Her obsession could spark a feud with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), who she views as a threat. With Paris’ evil side emerging, there’s no telling what scheme she’ll have in mind.