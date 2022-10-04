‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Every Actor Who Has Played Steffy Forrester

Steffy Forrester has been around for years on The Bold and The Beautiful. However, it wasn’t until 2008 when she truly shone, and her character became a leading lady on the long-running soap.

While many know Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy, other actors have also brought the character to life in the past. Here’s every actor who has played Steffy over the years.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester | Sean Smith/CBS via Getty Images

Steffy Forrester is known for her animosity toward Hope Logan

Steffy is one-half of a fraternal set of twins. She and her twin sister Phoebe were born to B&B‘s super couple Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes. Steffy is strong-willed and sometimes provocative and is shown as an emotionally starved rich kid. She is known for her relationships with the Spencer men, from Bill Spencer Jr. to Liam Spencer and Wyatt Spencer.

Her relationship with Liam brought forth her long-lasting animosity toward her former step-sister Hope Logan. Steffy, Liam, and Hope had a love triangle for years, with Liam going back and forth between the two women. However, Steffy found love with Dr. John Finnegan, thus retiring the love triangle storyline.

Steffy also hates her mother’s rival and Hope’s mom, Brooke Logan. She and her brother Thomas have made it their life’s mission to ensure their father, Ridge Forrester, leaves Brooke and settles with their mother, Taylor.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (2008-2013; 2015-Present)

Wood began playing the adult Steffy in 2008. Wood played Steffy for two years before announcing in 2010 that she would take a brief hiatus to film Final Destination 5. In 2013, news broke that Wood didn’t renew her contract opting for another break from the show.

However, a few months later, it was reported that Wood would remain as Steffy but on a recurring basis. She returned for more episodes in December that year. In October 2014, Wood was confirmed not to be returning permanently and was removed from the opening credits of B&B.

In December that year, news broke again that Wood would return to the series for a “handful” of episodes. In April 2015, Wood shared that she’d signed a contract to return to the show. Wood has since been portraying Steffy full-time.

Addison Hoover (2005-2006)

Addison Hoover began playing Steffy in April 2005 when the character was rapidly aged into a teenager. She and her twin sister Alex played Steffy and Phoebe. Hoover didn’t stay in the role for long as she and her sister were downgraded to recurring status months after taking over the part. Hoover left the program in 2006.

Kylie Rae Tyndall (2004- 2005)

Kylie Rae Tyndall took over the role of Steffy in April 2004. She played the part for a year until April 2005, when Steffy was recast with Hoover taking over.

Jordan Mella (2004)

Jordan Mella had the shortest stint as Ridge’s daughter. Mella played a young Steffy for three months, from January to March 2004.

Cameryn McNabb (2003)

Cameryn McNabb played Steffy for one year in 2003 before passing the baton to Mella.

Other Steffy Forrester portrayers

Steffy first appeared on B&B in 1999. From then to 2003, the character and her twin sister were played by several identical twin child actors until McNabb began playing Steffy in 2003.

From 2020 to 2021, Steffy was briefly played by Tanner Novlan’s (Finn) wife, Kayla Ewell, as an intimacy double for Wood due to the set’s coronavirus (COVID-19 protocols. Ewell had previously played Caitlin Ramirez on B&B from 2004 to 2005.

