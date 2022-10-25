‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Every Actor to Play Katie Logan

Katie Logan is one of the most beloved characters in The Bold and the Beautiful. She is largely unproblematic and is always there for her family, which can’t be said for her sister Brooke Logan. The character has been around for decades and is one of the few characters who hasn’t been portrayed by several actors. Here’s every actor who’s ever played Katie Logan on B&B.

Some background on Katie Logan

Katie is the daughter of Beth and Stephen Logan. She was born in 1971 and raised in San Fernando Valley alongside her older sisters, Brooke and Donna. Growing up, Katie always felt overshadowed by Katie and Brooke, and her severe acne didn’t make things better.

The character has mainly been a wallflower on the show, with most of her storylines involving her two sisters. She faded into the background but moved into a more prominent role in 2007 when she was responsible for breaking up Donna and Thorne after overhearing her sister’s malicious plans.

Katie was set to marry Nick Newman, but after noticing Nick still had feelings for Bridget, she decided to call off their engagement and get drunk at a local club, where she met her future husband, Bill Spencer Jr.

Although Bill is a serial womanizer, he feels sorry for Katie and opted not to take advantage of her at that moment. The two eventually started dating, and when Bill acquired Forrester Creations, he named her CEO and popped the big question. Katie and Bill got married in her childhood neighborhood, but their marriage broke down due to Bill’s wandering eyes.

Bill slept with several women in town, including Katie’s own sister Brooke, and Brooke’s stepdaughter Steffy. Katie and Bill welcomed a son, Will, but things between them got even worse. Katie ended up pushing Bill toward Brooke, which led to the eventual breakdown of their marriage.

Katie has had a strained relationship with her sisters, especially Brooke, as she believes Brooke was responsible for her marriage’s demise. She blamed Brooke for seducing Bill, but the two have tried getting past their issues, especially considering Brooke is currently married to Ridge.

Heather Tom (2007- Present)

Heather Tom was tapped for the role of Katie Logan in 2007, making her debut on August 30. Tom is a soap opera veteran, having previously appeared on The Young and the Restless playing Amelia Henle’s character Victoria Newman from 1990 to 2003; Henle took over in 2005.

Tom left the role of Victoria, citing creative differences. The actor also appeared in One Life to Live after her role on Y&R, playing Kelly Cramer for two years from 2003 until 2006. In 2006, she made a few appearances on ABC’s All My Children for only one year before signing on to her 15-year-old role on B&B.

Tom said she initially signed on for six months, but her performance captivated audiences and producers, and she signed a contract to secure her stay until 2011. The star renewed her contract in 2011 and has been with the show since then.

Nancy Sloan (1987-2004)

Sloan held the role of Katie sporadically, having first appeared on the soap in 1987 in a contract role until 1989. She left for a while and returned as a recurring character from 1994 to 1996. Sloan continued making guest appearances in B&B as Katie every year from 2000 until 2004 when she left the show for good.

The part remained uncast, and Katie’s absence was never really addressed. Following her exit, Sloan appeared in Days of Our Lives, playing Sally Wales from 1989 until her departure in 1991. That year she had a role in MacGyver, playing Kelly Dobbs.

