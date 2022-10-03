‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Everyone Deacon Sharpe Has Had a Romantic Relationship With

Deacon Sharpe has a murky past on The Bold and the Beautiful. The reformed bad boy caused endless pain to some but has been trying to make amends for his ways. Deacon has been in many relationships, some of which ended sourly. Let’s look back at everyone Deacon has had a romantic relationship with.

Deacon Sharpe had an affair with Brooke Logan while married to her daughter

Sean Kanan as Deacon Sharpe on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Deacon Sharpe’s first attempt at love was with Amber Moore, who was supposed to marry CJ. After her ex-husband tried manipulating her with her adoptive son, Deacon, the father, organized for Amber to visit the child. During these visits, Deacon fell for Amber while living with his girlfriend, Carmen Arena.

The romance ended, and Deacon eventually let Amber go and moved on after his girlfriend Carmen fell to her death. According to The Bold and the Beautiful Fandom, Deacon then began a friendship with Bridget Forrester but pretended to have feelings for her. When Bridget had an accident, he realized he was in love with her, and the two got married.

During their marriage, Bridget’s mother, Brooke, had an affair with Deacon, resulting in a baby, Hope Logan. To save face, Hope and her colleague, Whip Jones, decided to claim that Hope was his, but Whip revealed who the father was when Brooke gave Deacon the job he wanted.

Deacon tried his best to ensure he was in Hope’s life, but Brooke made it difficult. When she married Nick, Deacon signed away his parental rights to him. Despite Brooke not wanting him in Hope’s life, Deacon loved Brooke and tried to make it work, but their relationship never materialized. Brooke became fascinated with Deacon when Hope was a young adult, but by then, Deacon had set his eyes on another catch.

Deacon Sharpe and Quinn Fuller had one of the most toxic relationships on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Deacon has a difficult day managing Sheila. pic.twitter.com/EMNoXsEpwO — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 20, 2022

When Hope married Liam, Quinn and Deacon became in-laws, thus sparking their friendship. They quickly fell in love because they shared several negative qualities. When they set a wedding date, Deacon and Quinn didn’t let anyone stand in the way of their nuptials, even Brooke, who begged Deacon not to marry Quinn.

Not much was seen of the couple after their wedding, but Quinn later revealed that she and Deacon didn’t stay married for long and that Deacon left town. When he returned, he learned that Quinn had knocked Liam over the head, giving him amnesia. She took advantage of that and convinced him he was another person and that they were married.

Deacon tried confronting her, but Quinn wasn’t about to let him ruin her fantasy, so she pushed him to his death. However, Deacon lived and made it his mission to end Quinn. Luckily for Quinn, Deacon didn’t succeed and was thrown in prison. Deacon was released in 2021 and reunited with Hope. Since then, he’s been trying to make it up to her in every way he can.

Other people Deacon Sharpe has been involved with

Brooke and Quinn aren’t the only women Deacon Sharpe has had a romantic involvement with. During his time in Genoa City on The Young and the Restless, Deacon had a tryst with Nikki Newman. Like his relationship with Quinn, his romance with Nikki was equally toxic.

Deacon helped Nikki get rid of Diane after the former tried killing the latter. Deacon was the one who dealt Diane the fatal blow to her head, although it has recently been revealed he didn’t actually kill her but helped the vixen fake her death.

Deacon has also had an entanglement with the evil Sheila Carter. Sheila and Deacon were together during his bad-boy days and recently reunited with Sheila blackmailing him for help, now that she’s presumed dead.

