‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Everyone Thomas Forrester Has Been in a Relationship With

Thomas Forrester is one of the most important young characters featured in The Bold and the Beautiful. Even though the character has been a bad boy in the past, he seems to be undergoing a dramatic arc of redemption. Thomas has dated several women over the years but has had bad luck finding “the one.”

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) films The Bold and the Beautiful | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

When it comes to his romantic relationships, Thomas has not always made the most logical choices. But ever since the annoying brain tumor was removed, he’s been doing much better.

Thomas Forrester’s dating history on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Thomas started dating at 18 by getting involved with Caitlin Ramirez, the daughter of Hector Ramirez. However, the relationship ended when she began dating Rick Forrester. Then, Thomas began dating Gabriela “Gabby” Moreno.

When Gabriela was threatened with deportation, the pair decided to get married. Taylor favored the union and even made a significant effort to ensure Gabby became a legal citizen. Even after all that, Thomas and Gabby called it quits and annulled their marriage.

Thomas then developed feelings for Brooke, the longtime love interest of his father, after he kissed her on stage while promoting his fashion label Taboo. Thomas denied having feelings for Brooke and claimed that the kiss was intended to garner positive press for the clothing line. However, he kissed her again on the flight back home and convinced her to keep their affair a secret.

Thomas noticed Caroline Spencer after she started working at Forrester Creations, and the two started dating. However, Rick constantly interfered with the pair’s relationship. Rick’s interference led to Thomas pushing him out of a window.

Caroline witnessed this and ended her relationship with Thomas. The two later reconciled and had a child, Douglas. Thomas then dated Sally, but the relationship never went anywhere.

Thomas Forrester had an unhealthy fixation on Hope Logan

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope accuses Thomas of putting his own desires above the needs of Douglas. pic.twitter.com/MbnyimzbDs — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 31, 2022

Thomas’ 2019 return to The Bold and the Beautiful revealed his different side that viewers didn’t appreciate. Thomas and Douglas returned home to be with family after learning of Caroline Spencer’s death. When they arrived, it was clear that Thomas was not himself.

Hope and Douglas’s growing closeness led to Thomas developing feelings for the blonde. He had decided that he wanted to marry Hope and was using Douglas to get what he wanted. Thomas’s villainy grew after he caused Hope and Liam’s marriage to end and hid the news that Beth Spencer was still alive. Hope fell for Thomas’s ruse and married him, but the marriage was dissolved after she found out about his dishonesty.

His unhealthy fixation on Hope even led him to own a mannequin of hers at once. However, the cause of Thomas’s odd conduct was determined after he had a fainting spell. Thomas suffered a brain injury and needed surgery. He has been making progress toward redemption ever since his recovery.

Fans want Thomas Forrester to have a new love interest

Thomas has typically played the antagonist role in the series, intending to take over Forrester Creations. His romantic storyline hasn’t progressed much on The Bold and the Beautiful, especially since Caroline’s death.

Unlike his co-stars, who seemingly always have several women competing for their attention, Thomas has never had a serious relationship or love interest on the program, even after his comeback. This fact has not been lost on the many viewers who believe The Bold and the Beautiful has been unfair.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, many viewers think Thomas should have a more dramatic love interest. Some of Thomas’s fans on Twitter have recently expressed frustration at the lack of a romantic interest for the character. If Thomas’ story is to be made more interesting, Bold will have to do whatever it takes, even if it means bringing one of his exes back.

