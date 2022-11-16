‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fan Threaten to Boycott Show Over Thomas’ Storyline

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are passionate about their favorite characters, including Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Thomas is a legacy character whose reputation has been tarnished by the writers. While it appeared he was on the road to redemption; the writers pulled a switcheroo.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ turned Thomas Forrester into a bad guy again

Thomas has always been a good guy on The Bold and the Beautiful. But when he returned in 2019, the writers altered the character’s personality. Thomas’ dark and twisted side shined as he became obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). He went to great lengths to win Hope, including using his son Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and keeping the truth about Beth Spencer (River Davison).

Thomas’ obsession spiraled so out of control that he kept a Hope mannequin in his apartment. When Thomas underwent surgery for a traumatic brain injury, it seemed that was the end of his dark side. However, the writers decided to make him a villain again.

Thomas is back to his manipulative ways by framing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) as the CPS caller. His scheme resulted in Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) dumping Brooke for Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Thomas’ storyline is generating a lot of buzz, most of which is negative.

Thomas doubles down on his evil manipulation of Brooke and Ridge today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/JJ68Es3atM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 11, 2022

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans threaten to boycott the show

The writers needed to create more angst for their super couples, Brooke and Ridge, and Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Instead of coming up with something new and creative, they resorted to predictability. They decided to make Thomas a villain by having him break up Bridge.

While the writers think it’s an exciting storyline, most viewers don’t see it that way. Fans are upset Thomas is being thrown under the bus to prop Bridge and Lope. The mistreatment of Thomas has many fans on Twitter threatening to boycott the show.

“I’m doubling down on changing the channel until #boldandbeautiful stops trolling the Forrester fanbase,” wrote one user.

“I am done with this show. Might as well rename it The Logan Show,” declared one viewer.

“I don’t care. This storyline has gone on long enough. I’m not watching til it’s over,” another commenter replied.

“I’m done w this show. It’s so biased, and the Logans are eternal victims. I’m #TeamThomas,” wrote another fan.

Thomas Forrester’s mistreatment continues when his secret is exposed

The coming weeks will be tough for Thomas and his fans. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Thomas’s secret could be exposed during Ridge and Taylor’s wedding. As expected, Thomas will face backlash for his actions. Not only will he face harsh judgment from Ridge and Brooke, but he’s also in danger of losing his son Douglas.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas attempts to protect his sordid secret from being revealed. pic.twitter.com/7gq03SokrR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 15, 2022

When Hope learns of Thomas’ scheme, she’ll be upset. She believed he’d change for the better, and now she’ll look like a fool. Fearing that Thomas isn’t a fit parent, Hope and Liam will try to take Douglas from him.

Poor Thomas can never catch a break, and it’d take a miracle for the writers to finally redeem him. Maybe the boycott and a drop in ratings will shake some sense into the writers.