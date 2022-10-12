‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Angry Thomas Is Being Thrown Under the Bus Again

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) returns to his old self on The Bold and the Beautiful. The young man has been through a rough patch over the past three years. While fans thought he had finally redeemed himself, the writers pulled a switcheroo.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Thomas Forrester is revealed as the CPS caller on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Since Thomas’ return to The Bold and the Beautiful in 2019, fans have seen his different side. Thomas became obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and used dirty tactics, including his son Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), to snare her. However, Thomas’ lies were soon exposed, and everyone admonished him for his misdeeds.

Later, Thomas underwent surgery for a traumatic brain injury, and fans believed this was the start of his redemption. But they were wrong. The latest drama surrounding Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) has Thomas back to his old tricks.

After Brooke threw a fit over Thomas, having a knife, she threatened to call CPS. Ridge didn’t want to believe Brooke called CPS on his son, but he was crushed after hearing her voice in the message. As expected, Brooke didn’t make the call, and on the Oct. 11 episode, it’s revealed Thomas framed Brooke.

Fans are upset the writers have made Thomas Forrester a bad guy

The Bold and the Beautiful fans have always been critical of the soap opera. One of their main critiques is the show’s bias toward Brooke, Hope, and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). The writers always have to have the trio winning every battle, even though they’re in the wrong most of the time.

Many characters have been ruined to make the trio look good. Once again, the writers throw Thomas under the bus to prop the Logan family. On Twitter, fans expressed disappointment in having Thomas become a villain again.

“This isn’t shocking. What would have is not making Thomas the perpetual bad guy and prop. It’s lazy, and no reason to keep watching this show that doesn’t have one creative bone in its body. I’m out. MA is being wasted,” one viewer ranted.

“This show is such a joke. Seriously throwing Thomas under the bus AGAIN!?” asked one user.

“Sorry, but there is nothing entertaining about Brooke being a victim and Thomas being the perp. The real victims are the majority viewers who expected to see a different outcome for a change,” another commenter wrote.

“So fans said ‘Thomas should have a real love interest and get his son back,’ and you heard ‘Let’s throw Thomas under the bus for Bridge/Lope angst, faux Brooke victimization,” wrote one fan.

His secret will be exposed on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The reason for Thomas making the call is unclear. Could he have done it to win back Hope? Or was Thomas’ scheme to break up Ridge and Brooke for good?

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas marvels at Hope’s ability to always see the best in him. pic.twitter.com/fVw0Zn5AAT — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 4, 2022

Whatever the reason, it won’t be long before Thomas’ secret is exposed on The Bold and the Beautiful. When it happens, there will be backlash. Hope will be disappointed in Thomas’ actions. She thought he’d changed and defended him against Brooke and Liam. With Thomas showing his true colors, Hope will be more determined to keep Douglas away from him.

Thomas can also expect to be admonished by his dad. Ridge will be furious that Thomas framed Brooke, and it will set up a potential Bridge reunion. It’ll also lead to heartache for Thomas’ mother, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), who believed she and Ridge would finally be together.

Thomas’ scheme has created chaos for everyone, but he may suffer the most from the fallout.

