‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Believe Brooke and Ridge Need to Break up for Good

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are one of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s super couples. Since 1987, the two have had an on-again, off-again relationship. While Bridge still has loyal supporters, some fans believe the couple needs to separate permanently.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan and Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester have been on and off for 35 years on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The Bold and the Beautiful has always touted Brooke and Ridge, aka Bridge, as their super couple. Their epic love story has spanned over 35 years. Like many couples, Brooke and Ridge have had their share of problems.

The couple has experienced infidelity on both sides, plus many secrets and betrayals. Brooke also had to deal with Ridge’s meddling mother, Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), who disapproved of the valley girl. Aside from Stephanie, Brooke also had to contend with Ridge’s other love interests, mainly Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).

Ridge and Brooke have broken up many times over the decades. While fans once rooted for this popular couple, some are ready for the pair to call it quits.

Fans think it’s time for Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester to split for good

Over the past three decades on The Bold and the Beautiful, one recurring theme is Brooke and Ridge’s cycle of breakups and reunions. Once again, the couple has conflict thanks to Ridge’s ex-wife Taylor. Viewers already know this is the beginning of another split for Bridge, and they hope it’s for good this time.

On a Twitter thread, fans voiced their belief that the couple needs to end for good. “We are tired of #Bridge. They make up to break up. Let’s bring on #Tridge and #Breacon. And give us all couples we can root for,” declared one viewer.

“I mean, as dramatic as it may seem, maybe it’s time for #Bridge to call it a day. I’ve been team #Bridge for years, but enough is enough. Let Brooke be single for a while. Let her have a little fun. There are so many fun s/l’s that could come from that,” wrote one commenter.

“Finally. Now can ya’ll split them up? Tired of these two, specifically Ridge and his controlling ways,” wrote another fan.

Are the couple headed for another split on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Brooke and Ridge are destined for another split on The Bold and the Beautiful. While Bridge fans hate the idea, all signs indicate more angst for the couple. Of course, Taylor is a big issue for the couple.

Brooke was upset when Ridge confessed he kissed Taylor during their Monaco trip. Brooke was understanding toward her husband, yet she’s worried Taylor is still a threat to her marriage. She has every right to be concerned because it appears Ridge isn’t over his ex-wife.

Aside from Taylor, the couple is also at odds over Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri). With Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) disagreeing over the boy’s living arrangement, a custody battle will be brewing. Naturally, Brooke will side with Hope, while Ridge supports Thomas.

With all this conflict, things don’t look good for Brooke and Ridge. This time will their split be permanent? Or are the couple destined to find their way back to each other?

