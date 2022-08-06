‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Believe Hope Is Jealous of Steffy

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is one of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s young heroines. While she’s a good girl, Hope is prone to drama. Most of Hope’s turmoil stems from her longtime feud with her stepsister Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Hope Logan and Steffy Forrester are one of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’s famous feuds

Like their mothers, Hope and Steffy have feuded for over a decade on The Bold and the Beautiful. Their conflict is because of Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Liam is a notorious waffler who’s been bouncing back and forth between the two women for years.

In a happy moment, Hope takes, then posts a photo of her parents that quickly goes viral. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/SZqPLAqnge pic.twitter.com/9sPLW7Pm9e — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 3, 2022

When Steffy married John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), everyone thought it was the end of the neverending triangle. However, when Finn was presumed dead after Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) shot him, it looked like the triangle was reigniting. But luckily for fans, Finn’s alive and recently reunited with Steffy.

Everyone is excited about the couple’s reunion; however, one person doesn’t seem to be in a celebratory mood.

Hope Logan’s behavior has fans believing she’s jealous of Steffy Forrester

Steffy and Finn’s Monaco reunion quickly makes news in Los Angeles. Hope is at Forrester Creations with her parents Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), when they receive the update. Brooke is gushing over Taylor Hayes’ (Krista Allen) photo of the happy couple.

When Brooke mentions Sinn being Destiny 2.0, Hope quickly replies that honor goes to her and Liam. Hope then creates her own happy moment with a photo of her and her parents. Hope’s odd behavior didn’t go unnoticed by viewers. On a Twitter thread, fans discussed their belief that Hope is jealous of Steffy.

“Hope stays jealous of Steffy,” proclaimed one user.

“She saw how happy Steffy was like I gotta show off too, lol,” replied one user.

“I think she did it on purpose. She acting like a child. She wanted a moment like Steffy,” another commenter chimed in.

“If she wanted to capture a moment about Sinn, it would have made more sense to take a picture of them when they return, but no…it always has to be about Hope. Even when Brooke called Sinn ‘destiny 2.0,’ Hope quickly said I thought that was me and Liam. Pathetic,” another viewer responded.

The women will feud again on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Hope is with Liam, while Steffy has Finn, so many viewers believe that’s the end of their feud. Well, think again. The Bold and the Beautiful isn’t done with Hope and Steffy’s rivalry. The women will be at each other’s throats, but this time it won’t be because of a man.

Hope worries about the connection between Steffy and Liam. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/uwzGKkeW0c pic.twitter.com/LNMy81meQR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 28, 2022

According to spoilers, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) wants his son Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri) to live with him. Naturally, this will upset Hope because she’s Douglas’ stepmother and believes he should live with her and Liam. With Hope and Thomas not reaching an agreement, a custody battle will ensue. Steffy will support her brother, and she’ll have choice words for Hope in trying to keep Thomas and Douglas apart.

Aside from Thomas, the two women will also fight over their mothers. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is again torn between Brooke and Taylor. Of course, Hope and Steffy can’t keep their noses out of it. Hope will convince Ridge to return to Brooke, while Steffy insists Ridge belongs with Taylor.

Fans should grab their popcorn because another round in the Hope and Steffy rivalry is underway.

