‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Believe Hope’s Intentionally Ruining Bridge’s Marriage

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) is The Bold and the Beautiful‘s good girl. Yet, like many characters, Hope usually is in the center of chaos. As the daughter of Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), she’s prone to family drama. The latest turmoil in the Logan and Forrester saga comes amidst Hope’s social media post.

Hope Logan’s social media post causes trouble on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Family is important to Hope, even though her clan is known for being dysfunctional. While Hope is known to be a peacemaker, her latest actions have created a firestorm. It all started when she was with her parents at Forrester Creations. The trio looked at Taylor Hayes’ (Krista Allen) photo, a reunited Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan).

After seeing Steffy’s happy moment, Hope decided to create her own. Hope snapped a photo of her and her parents, then posted it on social media. It didn’t take long for Hope’s picture to go viral and reach Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Ridge was upset seeing Brooke with Deacon and retaliated by kissing Taylor.

Fans believe Hope Logan intentionally posted the photo

When Brooke discovered Hope posted the picture, she was furious. Brooke’s first thought was the ramifications if Ridge saw it. Hope proclaimed her innocence, and she didn’t mean any harm in posting it. Yet, viewers aren’t buying her act.

It’s no secret that Hope and her stepfather don’t get along. After Ridge banished Deacon from the house, Hope’s been annoyed with him. Since Ridge wants to interfere in her life, it’s understandable why Hope would want to return the favor.

During a Twitter discussion, The Bold and the Beautiful fans speculated that Hope intentionally posted the photo.

“That is not Hope-like move. I was also not expecting Brooke to go along with the pic request,” wrote one fan.

“Yup! Hope Logan Spencer showing her true colors,” declared another user.

“There she is, ladies and gentlemen. The REAL Hope LOWgan. She always been filthy. Good to see she’s finally showing her true colors. Looking forward to seeing Brooke go OFF on her,” another commenter chimed in.

“Hope isn’t innocent; she knew what she was doing. If she knows how Ridge feels about Deacon, then why would she post a picture of her mom and Deacon at Forrester, posing in Ridge and Steffy’s office? Passive aggressive behavior” wrote one viewer.

The Logans and the Forresters are at war on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Hope’s photo is causing plenty of chaos in Bridge’s marriage on The Bold and the Beautiful. Upon his return from Monaco, Ridge confesses to Brooke about his kiss with Taylor. Naturally, Brooke blames Taylor, and the two women will duke it out in another round for Ridge’s heart. While Brooke is determined to save her marriage, Steffy tries to convince Ridge to return to Taylor.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas and Hope get emotional over Thomas’ plan to live with Douglas. pic.twitter.com/8Alr2392ed — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 17, 2022

Bridge’s marriage might survive the kiss scandal, but it won’t survive Douglas Forrester’s (Django Ferri) custody battle. Hope is annoyed when Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) reveals he wants Douglas to live with him. She feels it’s unfair to rip Douglas away from the only home he’s never known.

Brooke can’t resist getting involved and insists Ridge talk with Thomas. While Ridge normally agrees with his wife, he’ll side with Thomas in the matter this time. Brooke will be upset and feel that Ridge is betraying her and Hope. With Brooke and Ridge unable to compromise, this could be another break-up for Bridge.

