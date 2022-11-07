‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Call out Liam for Being an Unsupportive Husband

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is one of the most hated characters in The Bold and the Beautiful. While he’s portrayed as a hero, his mistreatment of the women in his life makes him a bad guy. Fans have always been opinionated when it comes to Liam. His recent behavior revolving around his wife, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), makes viewers angry.

Liam Spencer skips Hope Logan’s fashion show on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Liam and Hope are one of The Bold and the Beautiful‘s super couples. Yet, like many lovers, they’ve had their share of drama. Their latest marital issues are because of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

Liam’s jealous of Hope’s close bond with Thomas. Aside from working together, Hope and Thomas also share a son Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). When Hope isn’t with Thomas at the office, she’s at the Forrester mansion, spending time with him and Douglas. Liam tries to end Hope and Thomas by asking Douglas to move back home, but his plan backfires.

Tensions are running high in Liam and Hope’s marriage. His hatred for Thomas caused Liam to skip out on the Hope for the Future fashion show, a big moment for his wife.

Fans call out Liam Spencer for being unsupportive

Liam has every right to worry about Thomas because he’s caused trouble for him and Hope. Thomas’ obsession with Hope and keeping the truth about Beth Spencer (River Davison) made him a bad guy. While Hope believes Thomas has changed, Liam isn’t convinced. He’s suspicious that Thomas is trying to destroy his marriage again.

Regardless of Liam’s feelings, he should have supported Hope’s fashion show. On Twitter, The Bold and the Beautiful fans called out Liam for being a bad husband.

“Liam just such a disappointment today; he should be the one giving the pep talk to Hope, not Thomas,” wrote one viewer.

“I see why fans hate Liam; he’s disgusting. Liam should be at Hope’s preview,” another user replied.

“Liam was wrong for leaving despite his dislkie for Thomas,” another commenter replied.

“Liam is acting like a jealous jerk. Seeing Thomas working with Hope to launch their newest fashion line shouldn’t be an issue if Liam truly supports what his wife has accomplished,” another fan wrote.

He and Hope Logan might split on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Liam’s worst fear of losing Hope to Thomas may come true on The Bold and the Beautiful. Hope is happy after her fashion show and celebrates with Thomas. However, she’ll also be upset that Liam wasn’t there for her big day.

While Liam will try to justify his actions, he is in the wrong. He’ll have a lot of work to do smoothing things over with his wife. Yet, the damage may already be done. Hope will feel Liam’s unsupportive and trying to control her life.

With her marriage on the rocks, Hope may seek comfort from Thomas. However, Liam’s hunch about Thomas may be correct. Thomas is still in love with Hope and may be reverting to his obsessive habits. With Hope’s life potentially in danger, it’ll be Liam who rescues her and saves his marriage.