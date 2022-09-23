‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Call out the Show for Rewriting Brooke’s Manipulative History

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is an iconic character on The Bold and the Beautiful. Since 1987, the blonde beauty has been creating trouble for other characters. Yet, the writers want fans to forget about Brooke’s unsavory past.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang and executive producer Brad Bell I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans are furious the show’s rewriting Brooke Logan’s history

Brooke has been a vital part of The Bold and the Beautiful since its debut in March 1987. Most of Brooke’s storylines include her on-again, off-again relationship with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Brooke and her destiny have gone through many challenges to be together. Although Ridge moved on with other women, including Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), Brooke wasn’t willing to let him go.

She tends to be deceitful and pulls numerous tricks to snag Ridge. However, on the Sept. 19 episode, a comment by Brooke had fans up in arms. Brooke commented how she never interfered in Ridge and Taylor’s relationship. Fans quickly turned to Twitter, calling out the show for rewriting Brooke’s history.

“@BandB_CBS @CaseyKasprzyk Please stop ignoring the history of your show!! We REMEMBER all the nasty ish Brooke pulled,” wrote one viewer.

“Ok, writers, we Tridge fans know every underhanded and manipulated thing Brooke Logan did to come between Taylor and Ridge’s marriage. You guys really think we wasn’t going to catch that rewrite of Brooke Logan history,” another user ranted.

“Yeah, Brooke saying she couldn’t help it, she loved Ridge & he loved her back – like if that’s all that was in play – she actively interfered and pursued Ridge while he was married to Taylor. She won’t own that, which is why I can’t stand her,” wrote another commenter.

Brooke Logan has a history of being manipulative

The Bold and the Beautiful may want to rewrite Brooke’s history, but fans won’t forget the stunts she’s pulled. Brooke has a long history of manipulative behavior when it comes to Ridge. Even when Ridge was married and had kids with Taylor, Brooke relentlessly pursued him.

Longtime fans will never forget how Brooke paraded around in her lingerie at the office trying to seduce Ridge. Also, who can forget that Brooke kept Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) paternity a secret so Ridge wouldn’t leave her? While Ridge and Taylor were the targets of Brooke’s scheming, she’s also caused pain for others.

When Brooke wasn’t busy with her personal life, she inserted herself into Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) love life. Brooke encouraged Hope to fight for Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), even though he was with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Also, Brooke encouraged her sister Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) to pursue a married Eric Forrester (John McCook).

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ has show favoritism toward the character

At one time, Brooke may have been a heroine, but she’s become viewed as a villain. While Brooke still has her loyal fan base, many of The Bold and the Beautiful characters dislike the character. The favoritism and the portrayal of Brooke as a good girl who does no wrong is a turnoff for some fans.

As Brooke vows to fight Taylor for Ridge again, she faces setbacks. To Brooke’s annoyance, Ridge’s daughter Steffy is plotting to reunite her parents. In the Sept. 20 episode, Steffy ruined Brooke’s romantic plans for Ridge by intercepting a phone call.

While Brooke is upset with Steffy’s manipulation, it’s payback for all the times she interfered in Ridge and Taylor’s marriage. Wonder if Brooke will fight dirty to win back her destiny?

