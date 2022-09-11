‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Confused Finn Didn’t Have Gunshot Scars in 1 Recent Scene

Finn and Steffy have been enjoying each other’s presence ever since they got reunited. The Bold and The Beautiful threw fans on a loop when they killed Finn. Fans, however, breathed a sigh of relief when they learned that Finn was alive. Still, some fans can’t help but point out one inconsistency, as they are confused as to why Finn didn’t have gunshot wounds in one recent scene.

Tanner Novlan as Dr. John Finn Finnegan | Sean Smith/CBS via Getty Images

Fans don’t understand how Finn doesn’t have a gunshot scar

No scars from being shot? — Astro Joe Garcia (@astrojoe888) August 27, 2022

A few weeks back, fans thought they’d seen the last of Dr. John Finnegan. Many weren’t willing to come to terms with the new reality as he and Steffy had just gotten married, welcomed a new baby, and were so in love. While Finn seemed like a goner, B&B revealed that he was alive thanks to his adoptive mother, Li Finnegan.

When he returned, the joy was visible, and fans commended the show for listening to their pleas for Tanner Novlan’s (Finn) return. The show even threw in a gift by showing a steamy scene involving the couple.

While many appreciated the risqué scene thanks to the actors’ palpable chemistry with each other, some couldn’t help but notice some inconsistencies in Finn’s body. B&B recently posted two pictures with a shirtless Finn getting down and dirty with his wife.

Fans quickly pointed out the lack of a gunshot wound on the beloved actor’s body. Fans noted that even though months had gone by since he was shot, he’d still have a scar of some kind. However, one eagle-eyed fan defended the show, noting they glimpsed the scar but very briefly.

Fans have called ‘B&B’ out before regarding Finn’s storyline

Ready to learn how THIS happened? ? Tune in to today's all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/TvkECBOrb1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 24, 2022

B&B doesn’t appear to be too grounded in reality. After all, it’s a soap, and many people have come back from the dead. After Sheila shot Finn, the paramedics took him to the hospital where his mother works. Li happened to be on call that night and got wind of her son’s condition. She watched as her colleague told her there was little hope of Finn returning to the land of the living.

However, a few episodes later, viewers learned that Finn was alive. Fans had a hard time wrapping their heads around how Finn was still alive, given the doctor said there was no brain activity, meaning he was brain dead. Additionally, Finn was often seen breathing on his own without a ventilator. The unrealism sparked a discussion on Reddit where fans tried to understand how Finn was alive.

One user offered a medical opinion saying, “This story is full of medical errors. His brain stem would have to still be alive if he’s breathing without a ventilator. He’s going to need far more medical equipment than what’s there.” Fans on Twitter also thought it was weird that Finn could remember everything after being in a coma for so long, while Steffy had memory issues when she woke up.

Fans also couldn’t understand how Li managed to smuggle Finn out of the hospital

I just want to know how that tiny woman got Finn out of that crowded hospital after just being shot without being seen by Anyone or the hospital staff not reporting his body missing ?? ? — ROGER (@THEMANOFSTEEEEL) May 23, 2022

Li’s ability to sneak her son out of the hospital was also called to question. Finn had severe injuries meaning he needed to always be on watch to see how he responds to the medication. Secondly, he was the victim of a gunshot incident, so the police would have to be investigating the issue and always check in to see if he recalls anything when he wakes up.

Third, Li would have needed approval to get Finn out of the hospital, and given her tiny frame, she wouldn’t have been able to move a patient alone without anyone noticing or helping. Additionally, Li’s medical background means she knows the damage she could have inflicted on Finn by moving him in such a state, making his escape confusing and unrealistic to viewers.

