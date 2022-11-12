‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Criticize Hope and Steffy’s Characters: ‘Dull and Duller’

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) are the leading ladies of The Bold and the Beautiful. The women are carrying on their family’s legacies with their own paths. While Steffy and Hope have loyal fanbases, some viewers don’t like them.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Jacqueline MacInnes Wood I Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Steffy Forrester and Hope Logan are feuding over their mothers on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Steffy versus Hope is one of the iconic feuds on The Bold and the Beautiful. For 13 years, they have been embroiled in a heated love triangle with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Thankfully, the sufferable saga with Liam is over now that Steffy’s married to John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). However, Steffy and Hope found a new reason to renew their rivalry.

Steffy and Hope are butting into their mothers’ personal lives. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) dumped Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) to reunite with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Steffy is thrilled her parents are back together, while Hope is consoling her heartbroken mother. Both women want to see their mothers happy with Ridge, and they’ll stop at nothing to make sure it happens.

Hope puts Thomas on blast for helping Steffy ruin Brooke's plans with Ridge. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/k2a2LU3wCp pic.twitter.com/BaX5A7CHGW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 22, 2022

Fans find Steffy Forrester and Hope Logan boring

Steffy and Hope are the most famous females in The Bold and the Beautiful. The two are different in personalities, with Steffy a vixen and Hope a good girl. Since they’re the show’s leading ladies, most storylines focus on them. However, some fans aren’t a fan of either character.

On a Reddit thread, fans voiced their dislike of Steffy and Hope, who they call “Dull & Duller.”

“I like Hope but don’t particularly like how naive they portray her. They don’t have to make her take s*** so much. I didn’t hate Steffy before; she just wasn’t my fave. But the way they are portraying her now is just annoying. She behaves like an immature brat,” one user ranted.

“I never liked Hope; she is dull as dishwater,” wrote one viewer.

“Steffy, I used to love this character, but her obsession with her parents getting back together is another snooze fest!” declared one fan.

Some of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans still love the characters

Steffy and Hope have flaws, which is why most of The Bold and the Beautiful fans are turning against them. However, the women still have loyal supporters who see the good in them. “Hope = Taylor, Steffy = Brooke. I find them all entertaining,” wrote a Reddit user.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy doesn’t back down when arguing with Hope. pic.twitter.com/ESALZ8YMsc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 15, 2022

“I give the Steffy character props for bringing the drama, Alexis from Dynasty style. That’s real old-fashioned soap glamour, and I’m here for it,” declared one viewer.

“After Steffy grew up, she became one of my favorite characters – flawed, yes, but also caring, forgiving, and strong. I loved it so much when Steffy declared her independence and chose HERSELF instead of picking a man,” another commenter wrote.

Whether fans love or hate them, Steffy and Hope are essential to the show. Their rivalry is far from over as Ridge and Taylor prepare to walk down the aisle. However, Steffy’s hopes of a Tridge family reunion will be suited when Thomas Forresters’s (Matthew Atkinson) manipulations are revealed.

While Hope and Brooke will be the winners again, Steffy isn’t ready to concede. Her and Hope’s feud is far from over as they go to war again.