‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Are Disappointed Deacon Hasn’t Changed

Deacon Sharpe is one of the most notorious characters in The Bold and the Beautiful. The character has flip-flopped between being a villain to being a good guy. Recently, it appeared that Deacon might have some hope for redemption as he was finally making some headway with his daughter Hope. However, Sheila’s re-entry into his life has set Deacon back, and fans are disappointed to learn that he hasn’t changed.

Sheila and Deacon are in cahoots once again

Deacon and Sheila have a complicated history, having bonded because they were pariahs. However, since Deacon left prison, he has tried following the straight and narrow path. But when Sheila returned, she roped him back into her evil ways. She managed to convince Deacon to switch Brooke’s nonalcoholic champagne for an alcoholic one, resulting in the infamous kiss that broke Brooke and Ridge up.

Sheila’s crimes finally caught up with her, and she got arrested, but a few bars weren’t enough to hold Sheila. The villain escaped and faked her death only to turn up at Deacon’s door. Deacon promised his daughter he’d severed ties with Sheila, but according to Soaps.com, he may break his promise.

It’s not clear why Deacon is willing to jeopardize his newly found relationship with Hope for Sheila. However, speculation is that he knows how dangerous Sheila is and may not want to cross her. Sheila has proven to be very unhinged and can end Deacon’s life at the slightest provocation, or if she senses he isn’t going along with her plan.

Deacon’s alliance with Sheila has disappointed fans

Deacon appeared reformed since he left prison, and hope seemed to be on the horizon for the former bad boy. However, his recent tryst with Sheila proves he hasn’t grown like fans thought, and they are disappointed.

B&B recently posted a clip of Sheila threatening Deacon, informing him that she would drag him down with her. Fans aired their ire with the storyline, with one fan saying they expected more from him after having been in trouble for so many years. Fans voiced their thoughts on his surprising lack of growth and how their high hopes for Deacon were let down.

Some fans noted that Deacon had every chance to turn Sheila in but didn’t and are OK with him going down with the vixen, and that he deserves to go back to jail.

Fans loved Deacon Sharpe playing parent

Deacon has had a long rap sheet throughout his time on B&B, and its sister show, The Young and the Restless. The character has killed, manipulated, and schemed his way through life, but his crimes finally caught up with him when he was arrested for trying to kill Quinn Fuller.

Deacon was released and returned to his family as a changed man. During his time in prison, viewers learned that he and his daughter had been exchanging letters, and when he returned, Hope seemed to be the only one who wanted him to stay.

As he tried reconnecting with his daughter, Deacon learned that they shared a mutual interest in martial arts, and he began teaching her. Deacon has fought hard to be in Hope’s life. When she was young, Deacon’s actions and Brooke’s determination saw to it that he never got to know her.

When Brooke married Nick, Deacon had to sign over his parental rights. He did the same thing when Brooke wasn’t a good parent to Hope, giving Ridge his parental rights. Deacon has also been making an effort to be in his grandchildren’s lives and fans complimented B&B for finally giving the former villain a redemption arc.

