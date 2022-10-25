The Bold and the Beautiful fans have been discussing the romantic history of Taylor Hayes and Ridge Forrester for a long time. For one reason, the exes just can’t seem to sever ties completely. Taylor’s love life has been a never-ending triangle with Ridge and Brooke Logan for the past three decades. Now, she is back in the same position, with Ridge switching between her and Brooke.

Although it looked like Ridge was choosing Brooke, he has grown closer to Taylor. Ridge has started to come to terms with his history with Taylor and has realized how deeply he cares for her. However, Taylor fears that Brooke will always come first to Ridge.

Taylor and Ridge kiss in Aspen

Ridge got furious after finding out that Brooke had CPS called on his son, Thomas. According to Soap Opera Spy, he immediately fled to Aspen in search of Taylor. Ridge finally tracked Taylor down, intending to do everything in his power to win her heart.

Speaking to Taylor, Ridge claimed he was not the man he used to be and promised her he wouldn’t disappoint her again. Taylor said that even if Ridge was sincere, she worried about what would happen when Brooke came back into the picture. However, Ridge insisted he and Brooke were done.

Taylor listened to everything and then simply apologized. Ridge thought she was being stubborn this time and saying no to him. However, as he started to leave, Taylor said, “what took you so long?” Ridge was so happy that he sealed the moment with a passionate kiss.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans don’t want Taylor to settle for being Ridge’s 2nd choice

Taylor deserves some time away from Steffy, Thomas, and Ridge. She needs to finally stop settling for being second and let Ridge go. Why in the world her two adult children can't see that is beyond me. They are really annoying. — ?LilyNKross??❤?? (@MsReaderGirl) September 30, 2022

Many The Bold and the Beautiful fans recently shared their opinions on Ridge and Taylor‘s infamous kiss, with many believing that the handsome Forrester had wronged Brooke by kissing his ex-wife. And even though it appears that Ridge and Taylor might give their relationship another go, some Bold and the Beautiful viewers aren’t on board with this.

One Twitter user commented that Taylor deserves time away from her kids and Ridge and needs to finally stop being Ridge’s second choice. Other fans said that it seems like Taylor is only in the picture to mix things up with Brooke and Ridge.

Taylor has pursued Ridge for years

Taylor had been hoping for a second chance at love with Ridge ever since she returned. That optimism has been accompanied by a roller coaster of ups and downs, where it seems as though Ridge’s returning to her only to have the rug yanked out from under her.

In a heartfelt conversation, Taylor told her daughter, Steffy Forrester, that she loves Ridge but is tired of not being his first choice. The mother of three explained to Steffy that she doesn’t want to be the person Ridge goes to when Brooke does something wrong.

Taylor has realized her relationship with Ridge follows a vicious and never-ending cycle. Ridge and Brooke’s marriage will be blissful for some time, and then Brooke will do something terrible, like betray Ridge or sin in some way he can’t forgive. Ridge will then spring to Taylor, but Brooke eventually gets her man back.

The cycle has gone on for so long that Taylor doesn’t think a relationship between her and Ridge could ever work out. While the Aspen trip was meant to give Taylor time to clear her head, it might have pushed her back with Ridge, but fans hope she’ll eventually wake up to see the error of settling for second again.

