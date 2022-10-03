‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Fear Thomas Set up Brooke

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is a controversial character on The Bold and the Beautiful. The young man has undergone many transformations, including villain and good guy. However, Thomas is coming under suspicion from fans regarding the CPS caller mystery.

Thomas Forrester receives a visit from CPS on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Trouble always seems to follow Thomas on The Bold and the Beautiful. His latest drama involved a visit from Child Protective Services, who were concerned about Douglas Forrester’s (Django Ferri) well-being. The visit from CPS came days after Thomas’ confrontation with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), during which he was waving a knife.

Although Thomas used the knife to cut apples, Brooke blew the situation out of proportion. When Brooke recounted the story to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), she threatened to call CPS. Brooke became the prime suspect when CPS arrived on Thomas’ doorstep.

After digging for the truth, Ridge discovered Brooke was the caller. However, as fans know, there’s a plot twist coming.

Fans believe Thomas Forrester is framing Brooke Logan

The evidence proves that Brooke called CPS, yet fans aren’t convinced it’s her. Many believe she’s being set up, and someone used a voice app to frame her. The number one suspect is Thomas, who has many motives for setting up his stepmother.

Brooke’s been a thorn in his side during the Douglas’ custody situation. Also, Thomas and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) have convinced Ridge to dump Brooke to reunite with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).

While Thomas framing Brooke makes sense, on Twitter, fans expressed their hope Thomas isn’t the caller. “It better not be Thomas. We are DONE with him being thrown under the bus for Logans!!!” wrote one viewer.

“The writers better not mess this up and make it Thomas! He’s the obvious choice. Use your brains and make it a Logan or someone out of the blue. Be creative!” declared another user.

“Leave Thomas Forrester alone!!!” wrote another fan.

“So Thomas used Douglas voice app to frame Brooke, pathetic,” another viewer wrote.

The fallout from the CPS scandal on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The CPS scandal is already creating havoc for Brooke. When Ridge hears the message, he confronts Brooke with the evidence. Although she’ll proclaim her innocence, Ridge won’t believe her and rush to Taylor. So, it looks like Bridge is over, and Tridge is reuniting.

As for the mystery of the caller, if it is Thomas, it won’t be long before he’s caught. If he is framing Brooke, Thomas will face the consequences. His greatest fear of losing Thomas will come true when Hope logan (Annika Noelle) fights him for full custody. Hope has been Thomas’ biggest supporter and believes he changed, yet she’ll finally see his true colors.

The fallout will also destroy Thomas’ relationship with his dad. Ridge will be furious at Thomas’ behavior and admonish his son for lying. Ridge defended his son and will feel like a fool for not listening to everyone. Thomas will feel his actions were justified, proving that Brooke will always come first in Ridge’s life.

