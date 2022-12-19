‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Happy That Taylor and Brooke Are Friends

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) versus Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is The Bold and the Beautiful‘s fiercest feud. The two women have been fighting over Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) for the past three decades. But they’ve reached a pivotal turning point in their epic rivalry.

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Krista Allen and Katherine Kelly Lang I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan dump Ridge Forrester on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The Taylor, Ridge, and Brooke love triangle is one of the longest-running storylines on The Bold and the Beautiful. Since 1990, viewers have watched Ridge waffle between the two women. He’s married both of them multiple times and has children with them. Yet, he could never stay fully committed to one woman.

Much like Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), when trouble arose with one wife, Ridge went to his backup choice. Taylor and Brooke were constantly at each other’s throats regarding Ridge. But with the recent turn of events, they’ve had enough.

What will Ridge do? ? #BoldandBeautiful is new this week on @CBS. Watch the latest episodes on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/qwQKWPZPdC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 28, 2022

After Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) CPS scheme was exposed, Ridge is again torn between his two loves. As Ridge contemplated which woman to choose, Taylor and Brooke reached an agreement. During an emotional showdown, the women confronted Ridge about his waffling behavior. They then informed him they were “done” with his antics before walking out.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans applaud the women for standing up to Ridge Forrester

Ridge being dumped has been a long-time coming. Viewers have been anxiously awaiting the day when Taylor and Brooke wise up and realize Ridge is the problem. That day has finally arrived, with the women cutting Ridge loose, then celebrating with a high-five and cake.

On a Reddit thread, The Bold and the Beautiful fans were ecstatic that Taylor and Brooke stood up to the waffling playboy. “Now, this was a great moment in B&B history!!! Glad that the writers have finally found an episode or storyline to shock us! Let’s hope that these ‘women’ stay strong,” wrote one viewer.

“Seeing Brooke and Taylor getting along was so refreshing. That high five at the end was nice to see. I’m glad they finally both realized how exhausting, disrespectful, and ridiculous this back and forth is, and they actually blamed Ridge instead of each other for once,” another commenter replied.

“I am so happy to see this. I can tell there was a big weight lifted off their chest. They were shocked they can actually choose themselves to be happy,” one fan wrote.

Is the Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan feud over for good?

It’s refreshing to see Taylor and Brooke getting along. Now that the two women are single, they can enjoy life. The show could bring back former love interests for them, or they could pair them with an available man like Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) or Jack Finnegan (Ted King).

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke and Taylor share a cathartic moment and put their differences aside. pic.twitter.com/kflMRXX6HE — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 24, 2022

However, since The Bold and the Beautiful writers are predictable, the love triangle is far from over. It won’t be long before Ridge starts sniffing around one of the women. Ridge will feel lonely without his beloved Doc and Logan and beg one of them to take him back.

Odds are Taylor or Brooke will cave and reunite with Ridge. But how will the other woman feel? Will she be happy for her friend, or will she reignite their feud for Ridge?