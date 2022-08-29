‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Are Hoping for a New Baby

Steffy Forrester and John Finnegan have had a blissful time since their reunion. The pair almost ended tragically after Steffy’s mother-in-law Sheila Carter came into their lives, but The Bold and The Beautiful gave the couple another lease on life.

Tanner Novlan as Dr. John Finn Finnegan and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester | Sean Smith/CBS via Getty Images

Steffy and Finn already have a baby together, but fans hope a new baby is on the way.

Fans want Steffy and Finn to have a new baby

Ever since Steffy and Finn met at the hospital, fans have rooted for them to be together. The fandom got its wish when the super couple tied the knot, but things got dicey with Sheila Carter’s return. Despite the villain claiming she had changed, Steffy got wary of her intentions.

Their altercation turned deadly when Sheila accidentally shot Finn and turned the gun to Steffy, injuring her severely. Steffy was in a coma for a while, and when she awoke, she learned of her husband’s passing.

Steffy then went into a depression but reunited with her husband, who had been alive all along, thanks to his adoptive mother, Li Finnegan.

After reuniting, the pair consummated their love and have been in a bubble of bliss since then. Given their excitement for a reunion, fans think the show is preparing for a new baby storyline and want it to happen.

Recently Y&R tweeted an appreciation post of Finn and Steffy, and fans flooded the comment section with approval and expressed their love for the couple. One fan said they were waiting for the couple to have another child, while others say they could see Kelly asking for a sibling and getting her wish.

Steffy and Finn welcomed baby Hayes last year while the actor was pregnant

A #BoldandBeautiful baby is on the way! ? Who’s ready? ? B&B is new this week! ? Watch the latest The Bold and the Beautiful episodes for free on @CBS or subscribe for more on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/kj1QqvuYVu — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 27, 2021

Steffy and Finn had their first child together last year in a very memorable way. The pair welcomed their son Hayes via at-home water birth. The couple put up a small baby swimming pool in their house and delivered the baby without any issues.

Before giving birth to Hayes, Steffy had struggled a lot with pregnancy. She was considered infertile for a while, and when she got pregnant, she had a miscarriage. She and Liam eventually got a child, a daughter named Kelly. However, things between the former couple didn’t end well as Liam confessed to getting Steffy’s rival, Hope, pregnant.

Hayes isn’t Steffy’s first child, but he gave her a shot at a functional and healthy relationship with a man who was fully committed to her. Actor Jacqueline MacInnes Wood was pregnant at the time with her second child Lenix, and the pregnancy was written into the show. She welcomed her son in February 2021.

Wood recently took some time off to welcome her third child, but her pregnancy was concealed from the viewers this time. The show used several props to hide her growing belly, including having her wearing coats, hiding behind a table, or placing her purse in front of her stomach. The show also had her character Steffy bedridden to conceal the pregnancy during her last trimester.

It’s unlikely the writers will include a baby storyline soon

Although another Sinn baby would be great, it’s doubtful B&B will rush on it. Wood has just had a baby, and the show may try to reserve such a significant storyline for a much later date if the actor decides to have more children. This will also help them write the pregnancy into the storyline instead of having her wear prosthetics.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Don’t Want Another Pregnancy for Steffy