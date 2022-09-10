‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Are Hoping Thomas Doesn’t Chase After Hope Again

The Bold and The Beautiful fans have a love-hate relationship with Thomas Forrester. The former villain wreaked havoc for a long time on the soap, and when he returned, he claimed to have changed. Thomas has lived up to his promise to be better despite Sheila almost roping him into her evil ways.

Now Thomas is involved in a custody dispute with his former flame, and fans are hoping he doesn’t chase after Hope again.

Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Thomas and Hope were once briefly married

When Hope was taken away from Brooke due to her shortcomings as a mother, her father, Deacon Sharpe, signed away his parental rights to Ridge, making Hope Thomas’s adoptive step-sibling. Thomas began falling for Hope during her stay with them, and the two started a relationship.

Hope, at the time, had an on-again-off-again relationship with Liam Spencer, who could never choose between Steffy and her. When Hope and Thomas began dating, Liam was with Steffy, and Steffy encouraged her brother to pursue Hope to prevent her from reuniting with Liam.

When you’re happy it’s Friday, but then you realize you have to wait until Monday to see what’s next on #BoldandBeautiful ? pic.twitter.com/Xr4znAJWib — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 22, 2022

When Hope and Thomas went on a vacation to Mexico, he proposed, and she accepted but urged them to take things slow. However, Hope learned that Steffy was behind Thomas’s increased affection toward her, and she called things off. Thomas was devastated because he genuinely wanted to be with Hope.

Thomas moved on with Caroline Spencer but still felt affectionate toward Hope. Thomas and Caroline ended up having a child together. Caroline then fell ill, and when she died, Thomas reignited his relationship with Hope pursuing her aggressively despite her relationship with Liam. Hope eventually caved, and she and Thomas began dating.

The two got married, but Hope soon learned that Thomas knew about her infant baby, Beth, and kept the news from her, fearing she’d run back to Liam. Thomas even killed Emma Barber to prevent her from telling Hope about it. Hope had their marriage annulled, and Thomas left town, leaving baby Douglas with Hope.

Fans don’t want Thomas to obsess over Hope again

Please don’t make Thomas obsess over Hope again — Michael Fraudan_2 (@JorOverrated_2) September 2, 2022

Thomas has always had a soft spot for Hope. In another life, the young Forrester and the Logan would be together raising Douglas. His infatuation with Hope once had him seeing things and ended up kissing a mannequin he thought was Hope.

B&B recently posted a clip of Douglas, Hope and Thomas having a happy chat at the Forrester mansion. Fans quickly asked the show not to revisit the Thomas and Hope storyline. One fan said that “no one” wants to see Thomas pining after Hope again and that it’s time he has a “real” love interest — who ideally isn’t married.

Other fans suggested it’s time for Thomas to go to therapy so he can move on from Hope for good and find a new love interest. Most fans agreed it’s time for Thomas to move on from his past and have a new love interest introduced.

Hope and Thomas are in the middle of a nasty custody battle

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope accuses Thomas of putting his own desires above the needs of Douglas. pic.twitter.com/MbnyimzbDs — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 31, 2022

When Thomas returned, the show gave him a redemption arc, and he’s worked hard to be a better person. Thomas felt it was time for him to raise Douglas as his only living parent, but Douglas also recognizes Hope and Liam as his secondary parents.

Thomas wants Douglas to live with him, but Hope isn’t relenting, which may force Thomas to seek legal help to get his son back. The families are already split into two as Thomas has his family’s backing while Hope has hers. Ridge will get caught in the crossfire and may be forced to choose between his wife, Brooke, and his kids.

