‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Imagine Their ‘Dream Storyline’

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are opinionated about the show’s storylines. In the past decade, the soap opera has lost its glamorous appeal that first attracted viewers. The writers need help in the creativity department and might want to check out fan-made storylines.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans dream of a storyline where both women dump Ridge Forrester

Love triangles are a massive storyline for the CBS soap opera. One of their most famous triangles involves Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). Ridge has been waffling between women for three decades, and it’s run its course.

Many of The Bold and the Beautiful fans on a Reddit thread wish for a storyline where Ridge is dumped. “Brooke and Taylor both tell Ridge they’ve had enough of his BS and tell him goodbye,” suggested one viewer.

“Both women dump Ridge and leave that insecure loser by himself,” another user replied.

While Ridge being dumped by both women would serve him right, it looks like that won’t happen. The writers will continue to have Brooke and Taylor fight over Ridge without realizing he’s the problem, not them.

Kelly Spencer is Bill Spencer’s daughter

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has been part of a few paternity scandals. Steffy didn’t know if Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) or Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was the father of her daughter Kelly Spencer (Remington Blaire Evans). Although a test confirmed Liam was the dad, fans aren’t convinced. Many people still believe that Bill is Kelly’s father.

Switcheroos with paternity test is a common The Bold and the Beautiful storyline. There is a possibility that new evidence will prove that Kelly is Bill’s daughter. The fallout from the reveal would be epic, with Liam and Bill fighting over Kelly. Meanwhile, Steffy’s husband, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), will be concerned about Bill’s presence in Steffy and Kelly’s life.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans wish Macy Alexander would return in a surprise storyline

Macy Alexander (Bobbie Eakes) is one of the show’s beloved herorines who survived a brush with death from a car fire. However, when a chandelier fell on Macy and put her in a coma, that was the end for her. Or was it?

Characters always return from the dead, and many fans would love to see Macy back on The Bold and the Beautiful. One fan wrote a dream scenario of her return on Reddit. “Ridge accidentally finds Macy, who has amnesia, and Thorne suddenly comes back from Europe. Ridge falls for Macy; meanwhile, Aly comes out of hiding because she has been taking care of Macy. Macy recovers her memory, and her family with Thorne lives happily ever after.”

This storyline is a great way to bring back Macy and Thorne Forrester (Winsor Harmon). Although with the show’s current state, the writers would barely give them any focus. However, even a brief return so Thorne can find happiness with Macy and Alli Forrester (Ashlyn Pearce) would be a dream come true.

Deacon Sharpe’s son returns

Deacon Sharpe’s (Sean Kanan) main priority is Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), his daughter with Brooke. However, he has a son Little Eric (Field Cate), with the late Becky Moore (Marissa Tait). Little Eric has been absent for many years, and it’s time for him to return.

As suggested by one Reddit user, a dream storyline would be “Little D informs his father of his aspirations to become a caged fighter. Deacon goes to Vegas, where his past demons haunt him, and we get a backstory to his turbulent childhood. Bridget Forrester accompanies him, and the two reconnect.”

Deacon currently has his hands full, hiding Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). But when and if that storyline ends, it’d be great to see Little Eric’s return to bring up Deacon’s past. Father and son will have much to discuss, and Little Eric’s arrival may lead to sibling rivalry with Hope.