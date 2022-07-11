‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Would Love to See Jack With Taylor

Jack Finnegan (Ted King) is a popular character on The Bold and the Beautiful. Mr. Finnegan is going through a tough time separating from his wife and his son’s “death.” Fans want Jack to find happiness and believe he can find it with a new woman.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Ted King I Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jack Finnegan’s going through a difficult time on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Like many of The Bold and the Beautiful characters, Jack’s undergone lots of drama. Most of it comes from notorious villain Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Jack’s affair with Sheila led to John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) conception and adoption. However, Sheila’s return forced Jack to confess his betrayal to Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda) and Finn.

Jack’s secret ended his and Li’s marriage and strained his relationship with Finn. But Jack’s problems worsened. Finn was shot and killed by Sheila, a fact Jack learned during his visit last week.

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is the one who broke the news to Jack. As Jack copes with the losses in his life, he needs comfort, and Taylor is the one who can provide it.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Jack visits Taylor and Thomas hoping to get answers about Li and Finn. pic.twitter.com/85IiWBAskZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 7, 2022

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ fans want to see Jack Finnegan and Taylor Hayes become a couple

Jack’s nursing a broken heart on The Bold and the Beautiful. Between his wife and his son, he has no one left. He’ll go through life a lonely man. However, a new love interest could be the thing to bring joy into his life.

Fans already have the perfect woman for Jack, and that’s Taylor. On a Twitter thread, viewers are already shipping them as a couple.

“Let’s make Jack Taylor’s new love interest!!!” wrote one user.

“I think Taylor and Jack have potential. I’m sick of the push-pull with Ridge,” another viewer exclaimed.

“Taylor and Jack. That could work,” another commenter chimed in.

Could they become a couple?

Jack and Taylor have a lot in common because they’re both victims in Sheila’s web of destruction. With Sheila on the loose, the two want her captured and to pay for her crimes. When Sheila is caught, Jack and Taylor will be in for a surprise seeing Finn is alive.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge and Taylor make a vow not to allow Sheila to escape justice. pic.twitter.com/j3wyY0bN6A — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 6, 2022

While Jack and Taylor have potential, and the ordeal will bring them closer, The Bold and the Beautiful has other plans for the pair. According to Soaps.com, spoilers reveal that Taylor and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) will commiserate over their situation with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). So it looks like Taylor’s new love interest will be Deacon.

As for Jack, Finn isn’t the only person he’ll reunite with. Although Li is presumed “dead,” speculation is she’s alive. When and if Li returns, it’ll be a happy Finnegan family reunion. Li and Jack may give their marriage another chance with their son back.

