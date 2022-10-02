‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Are Sick of Hearing the ‘Same Dialogue’ Every Episode

The Bold and the Beautiful has been around for decades. For a show to be able to stay on the air for this long, there have to be interesting storylines told. However, B&B fans sometimes get a sense of déjà vu anytime the show comes on. The soap has had to repeat some storylines and renew others, and fans are now sick of hearing the same dialogue every episode.

Fans can’t stand the same boring dialogue

Matthew Atkinson and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ | Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

The Bold and the Beautiful has had to recycle some storylines to ensure continuity throughout the years, and while fans have mostly let it slide, they are now sick of it. The show recently posted a photo of Steffy and Ridge with the caption, “Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy has a heart-to-heart with Ridge.” Fans on Twitter flooded the post’s comment section with opinions on the dialogue.

One fan said, “With the same lines they’ve been saying over and over again. Boring.” Another fan agreed with the user urging the show to get rid of its writer, Bradley Bell. One user wrote, “Sick of the same script every day. This is getting OLD.” Another fan posted a GIF with the words, “Not again.” One fan said, “So over this ridiculous story. Wasting actors on the same boring dialogue over and over.”

Another said, “Same s**t just a different day.” One fan said, “They have everyone talking about the same damn thing every day, and none of it is interesting,” and accompanied their comment with a GIF of a tired man. One fan urged the show to stop, saying, “Please. No more. I can’t listen to this same dialogue again!! It’s been the same for months!”

Fans are tired of the repetitive storylines on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Fans also called out the show for its repetitive one-dimensional storylines. Many pointed out that the Ridge-Taylor-Brooke storyline is never-ending, and Steffy constantly butting in their business is a plot that needs to retire.

One fan said, “This storyline has gone on way too long and it’s getting nauseating. It’s ridiculous!!” Another fan asked Steffy to “grow the heck up.” They said, “This is a ridiculous repeat of a storyline. COME ON WRITERS!!!”

Another user urged The Bold and the Beautiful and Steffy to “give it a rest already.” One user said, “For the love of God, can we get a new storyline with new characters.” Others felt the show is wasting Steffy’s portrayer Jacqueline MacInnes Wood‘s talent by writing the parent trap storyline. One fan even suggested that since Steffy returned to work, the show should make her “go to war” with another fashion house.

Fans want Steffy to stay out of her parents’ relationship

This is really getting on my nerves. Those kids are grown and need to stay out of it! And besides the last time I checked Ridge was still legally married to Brooke? — chocolate_drop (@chocola91156496) August 12, 2022

Steffy has always wanted to reunite her parents despite Ridge being married to Brooke. She has made it her life’s mission to bring them together and brought her brother Thomas into it. Now fans want the Forrester kids to mind their business.

Many The Bold and the Beautiful fans argued that Steffy and Thomas have a lot on their plates right now to be plotting how they would reunite their parents. Thomas is currently in a custody battle with Hope for his son Douglas. On the other hand, Steffy recently survived a nearly fatal incident with her mother-in-law and almost lost her husband.

Fans on Twitter urged Steffy to pay attention to her husband, kids, and marriage, and stop concerning herself with her father’s relationship. One fan said in a separate Twitter thread, “This is really getting on my nerves. Those kids are grown and need to stay out of it! And besides, the last time I checked, Ridge was still legally married to Brooke.”

