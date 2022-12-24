‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Have Stopped Watching the Stale Taylor, Ridge, and Brooke Drama

The Bold and the Beautiful is always fraught with drama and scandal. While fans have always loved it, they now feel the storylines have become repetitive, calling the show out for its boring, recycled storylines. One of the most complained about plots is the love triangle between Ridge, Taylor, and Brooke, and now fans have stopped watching the show altogether because of it.

Jacqueline MacInness Wood as Steffy Forrester, Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes, Lawerence Saint-Victor as Cater Wilson, Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester | Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

Fans are not happy with the Brooke-Ridge-Taylor love triangle

Brooke and Ridge met at a party when they were young and have since remained in each other’s orbits. Brooke believes Ridge is the love of her life, and their romance has withstood the test of time (or not). Over the years, Brooke and Ridge have broken up severally and reunited, and while their reunions always result in marriage, it also always ends in divorce, many times because of Taylor.

Brooke and Ridge’s on-again-off-again relationship and his involvement with Taylor have offered fodder for a long time, but fans are sick of it. Fans have expressed their frustration with the storyline for years, with some asking the show to make up its mind with Ridge and have him settle down with one woman.

I stopped watching almost 2 months ago… but I keep up on twitter. If he goes back to Brooke, I'm completely done. This stuff is frustrating and it's not fun watching stuff like this. Seriously! who enjoys watching stuff like this?! — ✵Serenity✵ (@SweetOSerenity) November 29, 2022

Many fans have been against the love triangle, with some deeming it too recycled for their taste, and with Ridge and Taylor’s new wedding, the wheels have been set in motion once more, but fans are no longer interested.

One user wrote under a B&B tweet that while they keep up with the show on social media, they stopped watching months ago because of the repetitive nature of the storyline. The fan further said that if Ridge goes back to Brooke, they are “completely done” with the show, as watching the same thing over and over isn’t that fun.

Another fan replied, saying they lost interest in the soap after it was revealed that Thomas had called CPS on himself to break Ridge up with Brooke and prop up his mother. Another user said they stopped watching because they got tired of hearing the same dialogue.

Fans are more interested in other characters

Interestingly, the two haven't ended up in bed yet, so if this continues, the two have potential as a real couple and not just as sex partners? #BoldandBeautiful — Rose??LopeBeth (@RoseLopeBeth) November 16, 2022

The love triangle between Brooke, Ridge, and Taylor has been ongoing for over 30 years now, and it’s understandable why fans have gotten tired of it. It is no longer interesting as it has become very predictable. Those who haven’t already stopped watching B&B altogether prefer watching other characters.

Some fans have expressed their disappointment with the Quarter storyline. Carter and Quinn gave the show several points with the fans as they steamed up the screens with each scene. The couple’s burning forbidden love for each other made for some interesting storylines, which were cut short when Quinn’s portrayer Rena Sofer exited the show.

Her departure left fans high and dry and aching for another hot romance, and fans seemed to have found just the perfect couple. Fans have begged the show to pair up Carter with Katie for years, and with Sofer’s departure, this could become a reality.

Katie is currently going through a separation from Bill, and she may seek solace from the lonely and wounded Carter. The pair have intense chemistry with one another and have been friends for some time, so their pairing may offer interesting plots for the show.

Fans also want more of Thomas

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas attempts to protect his sordid secret from being revealed. pic.twitter.com/7gq03SokrR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 15, 2022

Thomas hasn’t had a lot of love interests on the show. His biggest story arc recently was his obsession with Hope Logan, which caused him to commit atrocious crimes and skip town. Fans want Thomas to get a romantic partner who will prevent the show from resurrecting his infatuation for Hope.

His custody battle with Hope over Douglas also had interesting plots and served as a redemption arc for the character, and fans want to see where he goes from here now that he is the one who called CPS.