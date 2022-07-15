‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Support Taylor and Deacon’s Romance

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) are a hot topic in The Bold and the Beautiful community. The psychiatrist and the reformed bad boy are opposites. But their recent scenes together indicate romance is on the way, and fans are already reacting to the couple.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Krista Allen I Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Taylor Hayes and Deacon Sharpe bond over their broken hearts on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Taylor and Deacon have had little interaction on The Bold and the Beautiful. But on the July 11 episode, the two were in each other’s orbit. Taylor visited II Giardino to ask Deacon if he knew of Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) whereabouts. After assuring Taylor he’s done with Sheila, talk turns to their exes.

Ridge has a difficult conversation with Taylor about his return to Brooke. Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/VCXu0lIX2w pic.twitter.com/w0OCJf378c — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 8, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Loved Taylor Throwing Shade at Brooke

Taylor and Deacon discuss Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) latest reunion. With Bridge officially back together, Taylor and Deacon are nursing broken hearts. However, Deacon lightens the mood by poking fun at the couple’s destiny, which makes Taylor laugh. Mr. Sharpe is working his charm on the doctor, and Taylor sees Deacon in a new light.

With Taylor and Deacon on friendly terms, many wonder how long it’ll be before they fall in love.

Fans are excited about Taylor Hayes and Deacon Sharpe as a couple

Rumors about Taylor and Deacon becoming a couple have been circulating for the past month. The writers are already planting the seeds for the inevitable pairing. After seeing Taylor and Deacon’s first scenes together, The Bold and the Beautiful fans are shipping the two.

On Reddit, viewers are voicing their support for the couple.

“Deacon and Taylor already have more chemistry than she had with Ridge,” wrote one user.

“I can actually get behind a Deacon/Taylor pairing; feels like it could be fresh and exciting,” another viewer wrote.

“I think Deacon and Taylor will be sexy together,” another commenter chimed in.

What’s next for the couple on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will see more of Taylor and Deacon together. According to Soaps.com, Deacon visits Taylor’s office for a therapy session. However, their doctor/patient relationship will take a romantic turn, and the new pairing will shock everyone.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Deacon makes an appointment with Dr. Taylor Hayes using an alias. pic.twitter.com/6eqAZNxcsv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 15, 2022

Ridge and Brooke will be stunned and jealous at their exes hooking up. Given how nosy they are, the two won’t resist the opportunity to interfere in Taylor and Deacon’s romance. Ridge will be concerned about Taylor dating Deacon and warn her about Deacon’s bad boy history.

Meanwhile, Brooke will use Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) as an excuse to break up Deacon and Taylor. While Brooke claims she’s worried about how Deacon’s new romance will affect Hope, her life will be impacted. Brooke won’t be happy about Taylor dating another of her exes. The women have fought over Ridge for years; now, they’ll be at odds over Deacon.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Fans Fear Taylor Will Be Left Heartbroken Again